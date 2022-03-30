ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The business of circus

By Kimzyn Campbell
CHICAGO READER
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBalancing Acts: Unleashing the Power of Creativity in Your Life and Work (HarperCollins Leadership, January 2022, $28.99) by Daniel Lamarre is a book for those who need creative inspiration. Part business memoir and part self-help/motivational, the appeal of this book will land squarely on the aspiring businessman who needs an icon....

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Business
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
Times Daily

Fleming returns to Met in new opera based on 'The Hours'

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly five years since Renee Fleming sang her last Metropolitan Opera performance of Richard Strauss’s “Der Rosenkavalier,” a work that culminates in a sublime trio for women’s voices. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Circus#Cirque Du Soleil#Arts Festival#Poc
American Songwriter

Review: Cowboy Junkies Share Covers with Downcast Designs

Given their sobering Sunday morning sound, Cowboy Junkies can’t be expected to enliven any song or standard they set their sights upon. An uptick in energy is neither part nor parcel of their typical MO, but after more than 35 years of maintaining their lowered gaze, fans and followers have come to know exactly what to expect.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
The Guardian

Handel in Hackney review – easy beauty and determined string playing

In Handel’s early 18th-century London, Hackney was a string of growing hamlets and a far cry from the composer’s stomping grounds of Mayfair and the West End. Handel would presumably have been bemused by the artfully curated facial hair (and breathtaking cost of his beloved coffee) in today’s East End clubbing headquarters. But the dank edginess of Village Underground’s converted warehouse space is also some distance from London Handel festival’s usual venues – and I’d guess this was the first ever LHF gig to usher in its audience with bottom-heavy Latin lift music on the sound system.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Guildhall School of Music and Drama Announces Summer 2022 Events Season

London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced a full slate of summer events replete with concerts, drama, opera, and more. For this article, only vocal events and performances are listed. To see the complete lineup, visit Guildhall School’s website. Voiceworks: Contemporary Collaboration will feature Artist in...
EDUCATION
New Haven Independent

Air Temple Arts Takes New Haven To The Circus

Hoops, silks, and poles — and artists using them all to perform fantastical feats — are all part of Air Temple Takes New Haven, the latest show from New Haven-based aerial dance, circus and movement studio Air Temple Arts, running at Educational Center for the Arts on Audubon STreet this Saturday and Sunday. The all-ages circus themed event is special for a few reasons. One is that it is the studio’s first in-person indoor show in 34 months.
NEW HAVEN, CT
CHICAGO READER

Too many incredible Latino films for one eager critic

The Chicago Latino Film Festival poses a problem—a good problem, but a problem nevertheless. There are simply too many interesting programs to see, and as any cinephile is loath to admit, we’re but singular bodies unable to be in more than one place at the same time. This...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

A handmade tale

“Thrifting is huge right now—being able to go pick out your materials and put things together like Frankenstein; mixing a lot of elements to make something special,” says Cole Glover, 19, a student of designed objects at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Glover perfectly embodies what’s going on in fashion right now: a combination of the comfort we got used to during COVID times, and what he calls “dopamine dressing”—a style that embraces fun and bright pieces, meant to bring us back to life in this (hopefully) post-pandemic spring.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Tanzanian producer DJ Travella cranks up his nonstop dance tracks to ludicrous speed

Tanzanian producer DJ Travella sounds like he’s having the time of his life. The 19-year-old artist specializes in singeli, a frenetic style of dance music that sets raves ablaze in his home country. On April 1 he’s releasing his debut album, Mr Mixondo, on Nyege Nyege Tapes, a label based in Kampala, Uganda, that’s played an important role highlighting producers working in this style, including Sisso, Duke, and Jay Mitta. The record is a nonstop romp, and it establishes its catastrophic tenor within the first few seconds of opener “Crazy Beat Music Umeme 1.” As his rhythms pummel listeners at more than 200 beats per minute, he throws in additional bursts of percussion to sustain the explosive atmosphere. From a distance, it’s easy to appreciate the song as the textural monstrosity it is: its layers of synthesized noise culminate in the aural equivalent of an abstract expressionist painting. But it’s even more thrilling if you lean into its groove and actually dance. There are points at which DJ Travella cuts all noise, but even these momentary silences continue the music’s propulsive motion—they feel like flying through your car’s windshield after hitting a wall. Crucial to the success of Mr Mixondo is that it pulls from musical styles from around the world. “FL Beat,” for example, uses familiar vocal samples that place it in the lineage of Chicago footwork, while “London Bandcamp” slows the tempo down with a dembow rhythm but uses stuttering electronics to keep the song energized. DJ Travella knows how absurd his music can be, and he leans into it on “Chapa Bakola Music Bass,” which sounds like being surrounded by a thousand slot machines, and on “Tambasana,” whose chipmunked vocals render everything cartoonish. Outrageous in the best way possible, Mr Mixondo is party music for only the most hard-core.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy