The 10 states hit hardest by high gas prices

 1 day ago
  • Gas prices are rising across the U.S., but the cost at the pump is impacting states differently.
  • Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee have been hit hardest, according to a recent analysis.
  • The analysis found the states least affected by the recent price hikes were New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maryland and New Jersey.

Gas prices are rising across the U.S., but the cost at the pump is impacting states differently with states in the Sun Belt particularly affected, according to a recent analysis.

SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information website, examined all 50 states across 6 data points earlier this month to determine which states were hit hardest by soaring fuel costs.

Between February and early March, gas prices rose by an average of 71 cents per gallon throughout the country. They were about 38 percent higher in February than they were a year earlier. Currently, gas prices are averaging $4.23 a gallon.

The site looked at estimated percentage of income spent on gas, one-month change in average gas prices, one-year change in average gas prices, percentage of households with at least one car, percentage of households with two or more cars and average annual vehicle miles traveled per 100,000 people.

SmartAsset found the states least affected by the recent price hikes were New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maryland and New Jersey.

But the Sun Belt region of the country in the southern portion of the U.S. felt the heaviest impact. Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee took the top three spots.

A one-vehicle household in Alabama, where gas prices rose 79 cents in a one-month period from February to March, was projected to spend 4.25 percent of its monthly income on gas. Gas prices in the state had risen by $1.40 per gallon in the past year, more than 30 other states, at the time of the analysis.

Mississippi and Tennessee residents spend 4.71 and 4.01 percent of their respective incomes on fuel. The percentage in Mississippi represents the highest in the U.S. Meanwhile, gas prices in Tennessee increased by 77 cents per gallon in one month.

Here’s SmartAssets’ list of the ten states hit hardest by rising gas prices.

  1. Alabama
  2. Mississippi
  3. New Mexico
  4. Idaho
  5. Montana
  6. Indiana
  7. Louisiana
  8. Arizona
  9. Nevada

Related
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BoardingArea

Where Gasoline Exceeds $9 Per Gallon in the United States

Once yet again, the price of fuel in the United States in general has since further increased due to a number of factors — one of many which has been cited is the hostile invasion of Ukraine by armed military forces of Russia — to the point where at least two fuel stations are currently pricing gasoline beyond nine dollars per gallon.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Money

Gas Prices Just Rose at the Fastest Pace Ever Recorded

It’s not your imagination: The huge spike in gas prices over the last few weeks has been historic. The average price of regular gas around the country climbed from $3.53 per gallon on February 21 to $4.32 on March 14. That's a 22% jump, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), representing the fastest rate for rising gas prices over a three-week span since the agency began tracking this data in 1990.
TRAFFIC
thecentersquare.com

What Drivers in Illinois are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 - up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors - the...
ILLINOIS STATE
GATOR 99.5

Stimulus Checks to Help Pay for Gas? Lawmakers Are Considering It

There has been a little bit of good news on the rising cost of fuel front. AAA, the American Automobile Association's daily check of gas prices around the nation has shown that prices have been pretty steady or actually falling for the past few days. That doesn't mean they are still outrageous and that doesn't mean you and I couldn't and wouldn't appreciate a little help in paying those higher prices.
LOUISIANA STATE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices: Diesel nears $7 per gallon in California

California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Economy
Twitter
Traffic
Facebook
Gas Price
kmvt

Cost of crude oil slips, record setting gas prices press pause

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After reaching $123 per barrel last week, AAA says that the cost of crude oil has dropped in recent days and is currently trading near $102 per barrel. If the trend continues, it could bring some relief to a gasoline market that is besieged by record-breaking prices.
TRAFFIC
Outsider.com

Georgia and Maryland Become First States To Suspend Gas Tax

Georgia and Maryland suspended their states’ gas tax amidst record-high oil prices and surging fuel costs. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a short-term bill that waived the 36.1 cents per gallon tax on regular gas and the 36.85 cents per gallon tax on diesel. The bill lasts for 30 days. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also signed a similar bill that eliminates the state’s 29 cents per gallon tax through the end of May.
GEORGIA STATE
LisaB

Gas Prices are high and only getting higher. Should we be worried?

rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
WTGS

AAA reports Georgia gas prices hit all time high

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Editor's Note: This article has been corrected to clarify that Dr. Richard McGrath is a professor at Georgia Southern University. AAA officials said Georgia gas prices are averaging at an all-time high. “Georgians are paying more than they ever have for gasoline and are looking...
GEORGIA STATE
