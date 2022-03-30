Weather Delay: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School to open at 10:00 a.m. on March 31

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – There will be a delay in opening for St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School on Thursday.

According to a news release, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School will delay the start of school by two hours on March 31, 2022, with classes beginning at 10:00 a.m.

As a reminder, St. Anne-Pacelli follows the lead of the Muscogee County School District when it comes to weather-related delays and closures.

Updates will be provided as they become necessary.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.