Weather Delay: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School to open at 10:00 a.m. on March 31
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – There will be a delay in opening for St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School on Thursday.
According to a news release, St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School will delay the start of school by two hours on March 31, 2022, with classes beginning at 10:00 a.m.
As a reminder, St. Anne-Pacelli follows the lead of the Muscogee County School District when it comes to weather-related delays and closures.
Updates will be provided as they become necessary.
