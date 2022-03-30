ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after ATM stolen from the First Security State Bank

Davenport Journal
 1 day ago
Cedar Falls, IOWA – According to the Cedar Falls Police, this incident occurred right before 5 a.m. early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Green Hill Circle.

Officers responded to the First Security State Bank in reference to a subject stealing an ATM.

The 911 caller told the dispatcher that they observed a vehicle pulling an ATM behind its pickup as it was leaving the First Security National Bank.

The responding officers reportedly found a large amount of debris, from the ATM, along Sager Avenue.

Police officials said the suspect’s vehicle was parked abandoned at the intersection of Sager Avenue and Tiffany Place.

Officers searched the area for the suspect, but the suspect was not located.

Cedar Falls Police officers were assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Waterloo Police Department.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

