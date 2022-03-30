ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🔓Ask an astronaut: Axiom Space, SpaceX set for 1st all-private astronaut mission

Cover picture for the articleKENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Axiom Space and SpaceX have targeted April 6 as the official launch date for the first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station....

The Independent

Elon Musk sets date SpaceX will take humans to Mars

SpaceX boss Elon Musk has set 2029 as the year humans will make it to Mars aboard his company’s Starship rocket.The tech billionaire had previously hoped to make the first crewed missions to the Red Planet in either 2024 or 2026, but the development of the next-generation craft has fallen behind schedule.Delays have included Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin lawsuit against Nasa for awarding SpaceX a multi-billion contract to develop Starship as a lunar lander, as well as Mr Musk’s decision to reprioritise towards the Starlink space internet project in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.SpaceX has already achieved a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Why NASA's new 'mega moon rocket' is so incredible

Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "mega moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It just rolled out to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis 1 mission.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
click orlando

Orlando FreeFall restraint locked when teen fell, did not function as intended, independent safety inspector says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A longtime independent ride safety inspector and expert witness said the ride manual for the FreeFall drop tower — obtained by News 6 from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services which is now responsible for investigating the accident — shows that the ride maker and ride operator failed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.
ORLANDO, FL
Industry
Space.com

Mars helicopter Ingenuity soars on 22nd Red Planet flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity has done it again, soaring successfully on its 22nd Red Planet flight. The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity stayed aloft for 101.4 seconds and reached a maximum altitude of 33 feet (10 meters) during the sortie, which took place on Sunday (March 20), according to a Monday (March 21) tweet by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which manages Ingenuity's mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
SlashGear

Why SpaceX Stopped Production Of The Crew Dragon Astronaut Capsules

SpaceX is reportedly putting a halt to the production of new Crew Dragon units, a vehicle that has been employed for ferrying passengers between Earth and the International Space Station. As per a Reuters report, the company will continue to develop parts for the existing fleet for refurbishing needs and will retain the necessary production infrastructure, should the need arise to make more Crew Dragon units in the foreseeable future. The Elon Musk-led private space company will now focus on using its existing fleet of Crew Dragon ships to execute commercial flights on behalf of clients such as Axiom.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

Space Race: How Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Could Beat Elon Musk’s SpaceX to the Moon

Last summer saw NASA award a $2.9 billion moon lander contract to SpaceX. The move favored Elon Musk‘s space company over that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Currently, NASA is working diligently to put a manned crew on the surface of the moon. Their efforts mark a part of the agency’s Artemis mission which intends to see the first female astronaut and the first astronaut of color on Earth’s only natural satellite. Now, though, after issuing a lawsuit against NASA last year, Jeff Bezos and his company, Blue Origin, might just get a second chance at potentially beating Elon Musk to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

NASA, SpaceX update target launch date for Crew-4 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA and SpaceX announced Friday a new target launch date for the next crewed mission to the International Space Station. The upcoming Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission with a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, and the company’s six-ever crewed flight. The space agency and company were originally targeting no earlier than April 15 but they have shifted to no earlier than Tuesday, April 19 because the Ax-1 crewed mission was delayed until at least April 3.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
People

Liftoff! Return to Space Trailer Follows Elon Musk's First SpaceX Human Rocket Launch — Watch

Netflix is taking viewers to the skies. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Return to Space, a documentary film from Oscar-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin "covering the inspirational rise of SpaceX and Elon Musk's two-decade effort to resurrect America's space travel ambitions," according to an official synopsis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PC Magazine

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Completes 23rd Flight

NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter recently completed its 23rd excursion, flying for 129.1 seconds across 358 meters. The autonomous chopper has survived almost a year on the Red Planet—well beyond the 31-day original technology demonstration mission for which it was designed. Initially slated for no more than five flights, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People

Blue Origin's 20th Mission to Space Blasts Off with Crew That Includes Company Rocket Architect

Blue Origin launched its 20th trip to space, and fourth crewed mission, on Thursday morning. The six person crew's New Shepard rocket took off from Launch Site One in West Texas just before 9 a.m CST. The company's 11-minute flights let ticket holders "travel over 3X the speed of sound to pass the Kármán Line at 100 km (62 mi), float weightless for several minutes, and witness life-changing views of Earth before descending gently under parachutes," per Blue Origin's website.
NFL

