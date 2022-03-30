ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, IA

Man, woman arrested, charged with possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment after search at home

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 1 day ago
Fayette County, IOWA – According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, both suspects were arrested and taken into custody on Saturday.

41-year-old William Troxel and 34-year-old Valerie Knospe are now charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of child endangerment.

Both suspects were arrested after search at home.

According to the statement, while FCSO deputies were on scene, an odor of marijuana was detected emitting from the residence at 209 N 2nd St. Randalia IA.

A search warrant was applied for and executed.

During a search of the residence, green leafy substances, wax, and paraphernalia were found and seized.

Deputies said Troxel had been indicted in Medina County, Ohio on aggravated drug charges, and will be extradited to Ohio.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
