PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pickleball enthusiasts will be getting their first free, public pickleball courts in the Steel City. On Monday night, the City Council unanimously voted to allocate around $500,000 to hire a contractor to build eight courts at Mineral Palace Park.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO