ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Eucharistic Adoration at Catholic Studies

slu.edu
 1 day ago

No billboard events currently available. Held from...

www.slu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

New data sheds light on the religious lives of Black Catholics

Gloria Purvis was 12 when she went home from parochial school one afternoon and announced to her Baptist father and Methodist mother that she was converting to Catholicism. While sitting in the school’s chapel recently, she’d had a “mystical experience,” she told them, explaining that she’d felt her body engulfed in fire and flame but it didn’t hurt. At that moment, she knew that the eucharist “was alive and real,” said Purvis, who today hosts “The Gloria Purvis Podcast.”
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Science changes, God does not

The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus stated, “The only thing that is constant is change.” As a physician, I have seen how our understanding of diseases and their treatment has changed over time as the science “changed”. Heraclitus was correct about change in our human experience but he was wrong when it comes to our God, Yehovah!
RELIGION
abc27 News

Eucharistic Miracles exhibition makes stop in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Year of the Eucharist — that’s what the Catholic church has declared 2022 all around the world. You can get a look at a unique exhibition right here in the Midstate. This exhibition at St. Patrick’s in York is called Eucharistic Miracles of the World and was designed by a […]
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#The Edmund Campion Chapel
Times Leader

Area Catholics pray for peace

DALLAS — Bishop Joseph Bambera last week asked that all of the parishes of the Diocese of Scranton join him for a special Holy Hour of Prayer for the People of Ukraine at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, “during which we will lift our voices and hearts to God and pray for peace and the well-being of our brothers and sisters.”
DALLAS, PA
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Daily Mail

Church court REFUSES bid by Jesus College Cambridge to remove memorial to 17th century benefactor Tobias Rustat over slave trade links as judges say it's a reminder of 'the imperfection of human beings' and 'none of us is free from sin'

A Cambridge college's bid to rip out a 300-year-old memorial to a benefactor with links to the slave trade has been thrown out, in what backers have described as a 'victory for common sense'. Jesus College claimed the memorial to Tobias Rustat - a courtier of King Charles II -...
RELIGION
Hanford Sentinel

The paradox of life in Christ | Steve Swartz

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.” Believe it or not, that was basically what the church of the city of Corinth told the Apostle Paul in the spring of A.D. 56. This was tragic because this was a church that Paul himself had founded just six years earlier. What got them to that point? Basically, Paul called some of the members out on sexual sin that was going unchecked in the church, and in multiple ways, they did not respond well. He visited them, they rejected him, and they sent him on his way. He wrote them a letter confronting this sin once again in love. And this time, he had to wait to find out what happened. His co-worker, Titus, had been sent to ascertain how the church was doing and was supposed to meet Paul in the city of Troas. But when Paul arrived in Troas, Titus wasn’t there (Acts 20; 2 Corinthians 2).
RELIGION
Lockhaven Express

Finding Faith: Some things are worth fighting for

The last several weeks the news has been almost completely dominated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We have been moved by the stories of Ukrainian citizens from all walks of life taking up arms to defend their country. These stories illustrate an important biblical truth that some things are...
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Can “Spiritual Intelligence” Explain Mystical Experiences?

A recent study (Bitēna & Mārtinsone, 2021) argued that mystical experience is a spiritual phenomenon associated with mental health rather than something pathological associated with mental illness because it correlates with a measure of “spiritual intelligence.” However, this argument seems tautological because “spiritual intelligence” involves belief in spiritual phenomena associated with having a mystical experience. Additionally, the study found that both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” were related to magical thinking, indicating that the former may be associated with irrationality. Both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” may share an underlying tendency to blur the boundaries between the inner and outer worlds, so that what is imagined may seem real.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Leader

Trust God and tithe

“Will a man rob God? Yet you have robbed me!” — Malachi 3:8, NKJV. “You are cursed with a curse, for you have robbed me, even this whole nation.” — Malachi 3:9, NKJV. Many of the world’s problems could be avoided if only God’s people would...
RELIGION
Creative Corner

Buddha’s Enlightenment

Thoughts on Buddhist PhilosophyPhoto by RKTKN on Unsplash. A brief consideration of the human condition and the Buddhist philosophy towards it. Firstly: The reasons we humans are almost devoid of the complex instincts which teach us to survive, which all other creatures have, has left us open to the multiplicity of post-birth programming. Most of what we believe to be true comes from the teachings of our careers and communities. This can lead to remarkable advances in such positive things as medicine and technologies or in great catastrophes like religious massacres and money worship - and everything in between.

Comments / 0

Community Policy