Public Safety

Cheer coach accused of sexually abusing teens dating back to 2013, Florida police say

By Cassandre Coyer
Wichita Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida cheerleading coach has been arrested on molestation charges, police say. Vigiland D’Haiti, 39, from Clermont, a city about 25 miles west of Orlando, was arrested on...

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
