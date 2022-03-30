ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WI

Area communities apply for rural broadband internet grants

guttenbergpress.com
 1 day ago

Several proposed projects in Grant County applied for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Broadband Access grants from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) in March. Two such projects involve service areas relatively close to Prairie du Chien. Rural Bloomington Exchange. TDS Telecom of Madison, the parent company of Grantland...

guttenbergpress.com

Comments / 0

Natchez Democrat

Public Service Commission chairman explores rural broadband issues

NATCHEZ — Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell toured several Mississippi counties and facilities owned by electric cooperatives to explore broadband possibilities. This week, he visited Southwest Electric Cooperative’s Adams County facility, which he said was enlightening. “They have some real challenges—wide spots of land with no...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
thecentersquare.com

Youngkin approves $5 million Virginia broadband grant

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin awarded a $5 million grant to expand broadband connectivity in nine localities and a $482,330 grant to build a pharmaceutical manufacturing talent pipeline. “Industry-responsive workforce development programs will play a critical role in jumpstarting our economy, as will increasing the marketability...
VIRGINIA STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware announces $56 million in Broadband Infrastructure Grants

DOVER, Del. – Delaware officials announced on Thursday the start of universal broadband construction. Governor John Carney and State Chief Information Officer Jason Clarke with the Department of Technology and Information announced $56 million in Broadband Infrastructure Grants to begin making high-speed wired broadband connections available to every home statewide. The three current service providers in the State of Delaware are Comcast, Verizon, and Mediacom, and all responded to a grant application released in October 2021.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOY 12 News

Citynet expanding services with Broadband Enhancement grant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Citynet was awarded a lead grant through the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Plan. The funds will be used to expand services through Randolph County. Areas that should see services from Citynet are portions of Mill Creek, southern Randolph County near Cheat Bridge, and down Helvitia Road near South Western Randolph County. “In […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Missouri Independent

Expanded rural broadband likely a focus of federal farm bill

The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the need for federal assistance to develop high-speed internet connectivity in all parts of the country, members of a U.S. House subcommittee agreed this week as they reviewed provisions that are likely to be included in the next farm bill. “I represent a largely rural district in north-central, northeast Florida, and […] The post Expanded rural broadband likely a focus of federal farm bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FLORIDA STATE
WYTV.com

Valley counties to share in $232M broadband grant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull and Columbiana counties are set to share in a $232 million broadband grant to improve service to underserved communities. The Broadband Expansion Authority authorized Friday Broadband Ohio to award the money in grants to 11 service providers as part of the expansion program. Trumbull and Columbiana counties are included in those areas receiving the help.
COLUMBIANA, OH
Brainerd Dispatch

Broadband continues expansion in rural Crow Wing County

BRAINERD — Another 377 households in Crow Wing County will soon have broadband internet access thanks to federal coronavirus relief funds. The Crow Wing County Board Tuesday, March 8, agreed to allocate almost $1.23 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward two broadband projects in the rural communities of Long Lake and Lake Edward townships. The township boards in each of those jurisdictions also agreed to direct their own relief funding toward the expansions with CTC Telecommunications Company providing matching funds.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
#Broadband Internet#Rural Broadband#Psc#Prairie Du Chien#Grantland Telecom#Rural Mount Hope Exchange
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - COUNTYWIDE BROADBAND INTERNET

ADVERTISEMENT REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS RFP NUMBER: 21009-01-21/22 RFP NAME: COUNTYWIDE BROADBAND INTERNET OWNER: Berkeley County Government PO Box 6122 Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461 RECEIPT OF BIDS: Separate sealed bids for the above referenced project will be received by the Owner until 11:00 AM LOCAL TIME, THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022 at which time bids will be publicly identified in the Council Conference Room, Room 125, at 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Due to the possibility of negotiation with offerors, prices will not be divulged at the time of closing. RFP DESCRIPTION: Berkeley County is requesting proposals from qualified provider(s) to deploy, operate, and maintain a broadband internet network which delivers high-speed broadband to currently unserved or underserved premises in unincorporated Berkeley County. QUESTIONS DEADLINE: Thursday, March 31, 2022 @12:00PM. RFP DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE: Offerors must be registered, free of charge, to view and download a copy of the RFP document and receive electronic notification of any addenda from the Berkeley County Web Site: Web Address: https://proposals. berkeleycountysc.gov/ QUESTIONS: Questions should be directed to Kayla Dyson via email: kayla.dyson@ berkeleycountysc.gov Kayla Dyson Buyer Berkeley County Office of Procurement AD# 1990664.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Mitigate the impact of flooding in rural areas

DEVILS LAKE - National Weather Service flood forecast is for moderate snowmelt flooding somewhat above long-term historical averages across the Red River and Devils Lake Basin. This may cause flooding in some rural areas. Now is the time to prepare before water accumulates on the farmstead or to observe water ponding and where it flows to plan strategies that reduce future problems.
Smoky Mountain News

Big money coming for rural broadband

More than a hundred economic development professionals, elected officials, internet service providers and interested parties from across North Carolina’s seven westernmost counties met March 21 in Franklin to acquaint themselves with the ways in which unprecedented amounts of state and federal broadband monies will be used to close the digital divide in rural Appalachia.
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
Crosscut

Rural Jefferson County is building its own broadband network

If you want to know about the Olympic Peninsula’s internet problems, Brinnon — not so much a town as a handful of stores dotting Highway 101 — is a good place to start. Ask Eloise Langenbach, who runs the Brinnon Food Bank, an organization that fills a huge role in a community where the nearest grocery store is 25 miles away.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce ARC Broadband Grant

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that Regional Optical Communications (ROC) in Princeton, West Virginia, will receive a $300,000 grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the West Virginia Multi-Region Broadband Projects (Mbps) Accelerator Project. In addition to ARC funds, the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is contributing $1.2 million to the project, bringing total project funding to $1.5 million.
PRINCETON, WV

