Area communities apply for rural broadband internet grants

ADVERTISEMENT REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS RFP NUMBER: 21009-01-21/22 RFP NAME: COUNTYWIDE BROADBAND INTERNET OWNER: Berkeley County Government PO Box 6122 Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461 RECEIPT OF BIDS: Separate sealed bids for the above referenced project will be received by the Owner until 11:00 AM LOCAL TIME, THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022 at which time bids will be publicly identified in the Council Conference Room, Room 125, at 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Due to the possibility of negotiation with offerors, prices will not be divulged at the time of closing. RFP DESCRIPTION: Berkeley County is requesting proposals from qualified provider(s) to deploy, operate, and maintain a broadband internet network which delivers high-speed broadband to currently unserved or underserved premises in unincorporated Berkeley County. QUESTIONS DEADLINE: Thursday, March 31, 2022 @12:00PM. RFP DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE: Offerors must be registered, free of charge, to view and download a copy of the RFP document and receive electronic notification of any addenda from the Berkeley County Web Site: Web Address: https://proposals. berkeleycountysc.gov/ QUESTIONS: Questions should be directed to Kayla Dyson via email: kayla.dyson@ berkeleycountysc.gov Kayla Dyson Buyer Berkeley County Office of Procurement AD# 1990664.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 18 DAYS AGO