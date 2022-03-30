6-year-old injured trying to pass school bus on a bicycle
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Florida Highway Patrol said a 6-year-old boy on a bicycle is injured after a crash in Fort Walton Beach Wednesday morning.
According to the FHP release, the boy was riding behind a school bus around 7:30 a.m. FHP said the school bus driver stopped at the intersection of OppRoad and Hughes Street when the boy tried to pass the bus.Law enforcement torch runs helping Special Olympics in Okaloosa Co.
The 60-year-old driver did not see the bicycle and began a lefthand turn. FHP said the boy’s bicycle collided with the bus tire.
FHP said the boy was hit off his bicycle and the bus ran over the tires. The boy suffered minor injuries and will be ok.
FHP said the boy failed to follow the rules of stopping behind a school bus.
