ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Universal Dodges Spotlight as Disney Takes Heat for 'Don't Say Gay' Stance

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite Universal Studios' silence on the controversial law, no calls for boycotts or employee walkouts have appeared to be expressed...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

iowahawk
1d ago

I will say what I want come on if these gay people can't take it maybe they should keep their month closed about who they are

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

‘How dare they’: Florida Republican claims Disney ‘bullying’ GOP after CEO suspends donations over ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Florida’s lieutenant governor has accused the Walt Disney Company of trying to “bully” Republican officials after CEO Bob Chapek announced the company – a political heavyweight in the state – will freeze political donations in the state following outrage over what critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.“They will try to bully us like the NCAA did, like Disney doing,” she told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on 11 March. “How dare they. They have no right to criticise legislation by duly elected legislators that are passing common-sense legislation.”Ms Nunez is among dozens of Florida officials to receive campaign...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Cassius

Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Trans Swimmer, Gets Reminded She’s a Grifter Online

Caitlyn Jenner spoke out about University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas in a Daily Mail interview, reaffirming her position that "biological boys" shouldn't compete in women's sports. The interview made many on social media upset, with some pointing out how Jenner used her position as a trans celebrity and former athlete to her advantage.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Dennis Baxley
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Disney World#The Universal#The Walt Disney Company#Universal Studios#Equality Florida#Lgbtq
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Disney Executives Reportedly Rejected Pleas from Disney Parks, Experiences, & Products Leaders to Denounce Controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

A new report from The New York Times reveals that when Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products leaders approached executives in The Walt Disney Company about responding to the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, commonly called “Don’t Say Gay”, they were “rebuffed”. The action began...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Disney’s Don’t Say Gay Backlash Has Resulted In A Change To Chris Evans’ Lightyear Movie

The Walt Disney Company has faced backlash, particularly this past week, as a Florida bill that would ban the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary school classrooms was passed by the state's Senate. Last week, numerous Pixar employees and their "allies" took the opportunity to issue a statement that the House of Mouse has previously “shaved down” the studio’s attempts to depict the LGBTQ+ community in animated films “to crumbs.” Now it looks like Disney is responding with a change to the upcoming film Lightyear.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How Disneyland And Disney World Are Quietly Prepping To Remove Splash Mountain From The Park

Back in 2020, Disney revealed plans to give its popular Splash Mountain attraction a complete re-theme, replacing the Song of the South story with one that would act as a sort of sequel to The Princess and the Frog. Nearly two years have now passed since the announcement, and thus far neither ride has closed for this update and no timeline has been presented letting us know when it is expected to happen. And yet, some steps toward this eventual change have certainly been taken.
TRAVEL
New York Post

Urgent warning for all Facebook users over sneaky new hacking threat

Watch out if you go on a page claiming to be from Facebook, as it is now the most ripped-off brand used by hackers to scam people. The social network has been crowned the most impersonated big name, accounting for 14% of phishing pages alone. WhatsApp – owned by Facebook...
INTERNET
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
851K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy