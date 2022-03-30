Tumwater Slips Past Bearcats

Baker’s softball team was eager to play in front of its home fans for the first time in 2022. Perhaps a trifle too eager. But after a sluggish first inning on a blustery Tuesday evening, March 29, the Bulldogs dominated Marsing, Idaho, breezing to an 18-2 win in five innings on Steiger Field at the Baker Sports Complex.

BAKER COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO