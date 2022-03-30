ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Tumwater Slips Past Bearcats

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSambou Jadama scored in the second half to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 win over W.F....

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

T-Birds Hand Bearcats First League Loss Since 2019

W.F. West Pitching — Dacus 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 4 K, 8 hits Highlights — Hawkins 2-2, RBI, BB. Tumwater Pitching — Ferguson 7.0 IP, 1 R, 15 K, 2 BB Highlights — Ferguson 1-2, 2 RBI. Paced by Ella Ferguson’s day in the circle and...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

W.F. West Girls Tennis Takes First Loss as Black Hills Remains Undefeated

The Black Hills girls tennis team toppled W.F. West for the Bearcats’ first loss of the season on Wednesday at W.F. West. Black Hills remains undefeated with a 3-0 league record and a 5-0 record overall. W.F. West’s record is 2-1 in league matches, 4-1 overall. “Black Hills...
TENNIS
Chronicle

Seven-Run Second Inning Propels Tigers Past Vikings

Mossyrock Pitching — Comer 2 IP, 3 K, 4 ER, 6 H; Highlights — West 2-2; K. Kolb 1-2, 1 R; E. Kolb 1-3 Napavine Pitching —Demarest 4 IP, 5 K, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 H; Highlights — Demarest 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Chapman 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
MOSSYROCK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Rochester, WA
Tumwater, WA
Sports
Baker City Herald

Bulldogs breeze past Marsing, 18-2

Baker’s softball team was eager to play in front of its home fans for the first time in 2022. Perhaps a trifle too eager. But after a sluggish first inning on a blustery Tuesday evening, March 29, the Bulldogs dominated Marsing, Idaho, breezing to an 18-2 win in five innings on Steiger Field at the Baker Sports Complex.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Gilreath’s Double Pushes Riverhawks Past Pirates

Toledo Pitching — Schultz 7.0 IP, 14 K, 0 BB, 0 ER Highlights — Gould 2 RBI, 2B; Gilreath 2 RBI, 2B. Adna Pitching — Percival 5.0 IP, 12 K, 4 BB, 2 ER; A. Guerrero 2.0 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 0 ER Highlights — Muller 2 RBI; Schuber 1-3, 3B.
TOLEDO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy