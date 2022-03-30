Tumwater Slips Past Bearcats

The Black Hills girls tennis team toppled W.F. West for the Bearcats’ first loss of the season on Wednesday at W.F. West. Black Hills remains undefeated with a 3-0 league record and a 5-0 record overall. W.F. West’s record is 2-1 in league matches, 4-1 overall. “Black Hills...
Baker’s softball team was eager to play in front of its home fans for the first time in 2022. Perhaps a trifle too eager. But after a sluggish first inning on a blustery Tuesday evening, March 29, the Bulldogs dominated Marsing, Idaho, breezing to an 18-2 win in five innings on Steiger Field at the Baker Sports Complex.
Another tight race is expected in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League with Archbold possessing both the experience and talent to earn the preseason nod as the favorites. The Blue Streaks reached the Division III state title game last year, and they have nearly everyone back.
