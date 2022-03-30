4-year-old found safe, Santa Rosa mother still missing
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On the second day of a search for missing mother Cassie Catherine Carli , officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced they found her daughter safe.
Four-year-old Saylor was found Wednesday, March 30, according to the SRCSO.Arrest made in death of 4-year-old in Panama City Beach
Carli, 37, was last seen on Sunday, March 27 on Navarre Beach. Officers found her car, but Carli was not with the car. She is currently considered a missing/endangered person.
If you have any information on Carli’s whereabouts the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call them at 850-983-1190.
To get the latest updates on this case make sure you have the WKRG News 5 app, which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0