4-year-old found safe, Santa Rosa mother still missing

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On the second day of a search for missing mother Cassie Catherine Carli , officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced they found her daughter safe.

Four-year-old Saylor was found Wednesday, March 30, according to the SRCSO.

Carli, 37, was last seen on Sunday, March 27 on Navarre Beach. Officers found her car, but Carli was not with the car. She is currently considered a missing/endangered person.

If you have any information on Carli’s whereabouts the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call them at 850-983-1190.

