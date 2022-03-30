ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

4-year-old found safe, Santa Rosa mother still missing

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAmu7_0euUxibC00

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On the second day of a search for missing mother Cassie Catherine Carli , officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced they found her daughter safe.

Four-year-old Saylor was found Wednesday, March 30, according to the SRCSO.

Arrest made in death of 4-year-old in Panama City Beach

Carli, 37, was last seen on Sunday, March 27 on Navarre Beach. Officers found her car, but Carli was not with the car. She is currently considered a missing/endangered person.

If you have any information on Carli’s whereabouts the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call them at 850-983-1190.

To get the latest updates on this case make sure you have the WKRG News 5 app, which is available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5

27K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies searching for missing 35-year-old woman

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office needs assistance searching for a missing endangered woman. Lindsay Cannon, 35, was last known to be in the Destin area. The sheriff's office says that Cannon is from Illinois. She arrived in January and had last contact with a family member...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srcso#The Apple Store#Google Play#Nexstar Media Inc
Turnto10.com

Newborn dies after mother shoots heroin during childbirth, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother in Alabama was arrested Thursday after her newborn baby girl died. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said Amanda Malpas, 34, was using heroin and other drugs her entire pregnancy. Paramedics said they found Malpas in her kitchen holding the infant she had just birthed — with a needle still in her arm.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
CBS 42

Missing father found dead in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Independent

Three dead in five-crash pile up on Florida’s I-95 caused by ‘prescribed burn’ smoke

At least three people have died in a series of pile-ups along the I-95 corridor in Florida in zero visibility conditions early Thursday morning.Authorities said smoke from a “prescribed burn off” combined with fog to create a near blackout for motorists along the busy interstate in Volusia County.Follow live updates on the I-95 pile up Both north and southbound lanes saw multiple crashes at around 1.30am, Florida Highway Patrol Lt Kim Montes said. “What we now know happened is there was almost zero visibility in the area based on smoke and fog that had mixed together and visibility dropped to...
ACCIDENTS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy