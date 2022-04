Prices in the town of Mendocino, CA, were above $8 per gallon on the morning of Tuesday, March 8. 2022. (Photo courtesy of Edward Thomas) As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, prices at the pump are exploding across the United States. The national average for a gallon of gas hit $4.17 on Tuesday; that's 55 cents more than a week ago, AAA said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO