ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How to bolster KC Zoo’s support for zoos in war-torn Ukraine

By Tod Palmer
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kGqQ_0euUxUBu00

The Kansas City Zoo will make a donation to the Ukraine Zoos Emergency Fund to support zoos in the war-torn country.

“Like many, the staff of the Kansas City Zoo have seen and heard heartbreaking stories of the challenges faced by the people of Ukraine,” KC Zoo Communications Manager Ellie McMullen said Wednesday in an email to KSHB 41. “As fellow animal care professionals, we are also particularly concerned for the animals at zoological facilities being impacted by the situation there.”

The zoo will donate $5,000 from its Conservation Emergency Response Fund to the emergency fund administered by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

The public is invited to join the KC Zoo in supporting zoos across Ukraine through an online campaign .

Russia — which annexed Crimea, a peninsula in south Ukraine that juts into the Black Sea, in 2014 — launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

RELATED | Guide to understanding Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The money raised “will provide food and care to animals in conditions of relative welfare and safety, as well as provide support for care staff and management at the zoos,” according to the KC Zoo.

Zoos that will be helped are located in Myikolayiv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv among others associated with the Ukrainian Zoo Association.

“Funds raised will be allocated based on need according to the requests the organization receives from zoos and will be distributed to recipients through channels subject to reasonable due diligence,” the KC Zoo in a statement announcing the gift.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#The Zoo#Ukraine#Kc Zoo#The Kansas City Zoo#Kc Zoo Communications#The Kc Zoo
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pets
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Zelensky fires two top Ukrainian security officials and brands them TRAITORS who failed to defend the country in rare example of dissent among ranks in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky has fired two senior officials and branded them 'traitors' in a rare show of dissent among the ranks in Ukraine. The president accused the two generals, who worked for the national security service, of failing in their duty to protect the country. He also warned others they would...
POLITICS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy