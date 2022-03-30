ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher Wanted By Montgomery Police (VIDEO)

By David Cifarelli
 1 day ago
Surveillance footage of the incident. Video Credit: mcpdmedia

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect behind a recent robbery at a Silver Spring Chick-fil-A.

Police responded to the restaurant, located in the 12000 block of Tech Road, for the robbery around 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, Montgomery County Police said. Investigators learned the suspect entered the Chick-fil-A and snatched someone's purse while leaving the restaurant.

The purse owner then chased the suspect outside of the restaurant and got their purse back. As the two were fighting, the suspect kicked the victim in effort to steal the purse again. They were unsuccessful and eventually fled the scene, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black male or female, standing 5'10" and weighing about 140 pounds. They were seen wearing a black vest with white fur with a black hoodie underneath, black pans and white Jordan sneakers at the time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (240) 773- 6870 or (240) 773- TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

