Spring In Dixie CTR 2022 at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails in Anniston

Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared that the Muscogee Nation will be returning to their native homeland on the grounds of Choccolocco Park April 8-9. The city of Oxford is excited to host this festival to provide the Muscogee Nation an opportunity to educate our region about their history in Calhoun County. The event, called Reyicepes (pronounced thlē-yā-jē-béz) is free and open to the public. Oxford Mayor Alton Craft says, “We are thrilled to have such a great working relationship with the Muscogee Nation and can’t wait for others across our region to learn more about them and their culture.”

