ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Spring In Dixie CTR 2022 at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails in Anniston

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

On April 8, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails come join the fun at the Spring in Dixie CTR.

This event is by Region 5 NATRC . You can get tickets at natrc5.org/events . Spring In Dixie CTR 2022
April 9-10, 2022
Camp McClellan Horse Trails
Anniston, AL More Information: https://natrc5.org/events/ Ride Manager: Patty Lucas
205-999-7580
patricialoveladylucas@gmail.com Ride Secretary: Victoria Whitehead
706-975-8414
whiteheadva16@gmail.com Judges: Vet: Dr. Ostrowski

Horsemanship: Wayne Tolbert Rider Limit: 45 Ride Divisions:
A (2-day) Novice, CP, Open
B (1-day) Novice, CP, Open Fees: NATRC Member $100,
Non-member $130, Junior $85 Make checks payable to Patty Lucas. Deposits of $35 required. Mail or Paypal to Patty Lucas.
patricialoveladylucas@gmail.com 3516 Ridgedale Dr
Birmingham, AL 35243 Camp Fee: $10 per night to BCHA McClellan Chapter Meals: Volunteers fed all weekend. Otherwise it is bring your own. Camping is Primitive. Generators allowed 5am – 10pm. Portatoilets and potable water available. There is a 32 stall barn available, priority to Novice riders. $15/night/stall. Trail Terrain: Gentle to medium grades, single track and roadbeds. Shoes or boots suggested. Registration:
natrc5.org/events

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Sassy Tails Outreach Program Equestrian Event in Anniston

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 you can support a worthwhile cause and an amazing group of children. The Back Country Horsemen of America – Alabama – McClellan Chapter at Camp McClellan Horse Trails, located on Mud Hole Rd, invite you to an equestrian event. From 10:00 am to 2:00pm Sassy Tails outreach program for children with Different Abilities would like to invite you to this Equestrian event. They will be riding, brushing and even painting a pony!
ANNISTON, AL
KLTV

2022 Azalea & Spring Flower Trail officially begins

Ore City Police Department volunteers respond to community needs after storm. Between survivors of the tornado outbreak and volunteers out helping there is a big need for basic supplies like food and water. And donated basic need items and hot meals are being handed out from the Ore City Police Department.
ORE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Anniston, AL
Pets & Animals
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Anniston, AL
Lifestyle
Anniston, AL
Sports
WJHG-TV

Camp Helen State Park Spring Events

Katie Bente LIVE in studio discussing Panama City Beach Spring Break. Newschannel 7’s Katie Bente was live in the studio to talk about how Panama City Beach Spring Break has changed in recent years. The Mosley High School Drama Department performs Singin’ In The Rain. Updated: 4 hours...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Calhoun County Journal

April Warehouse Event in Anniston

On April 8, 2022 Heifer Pleasewill have a Warehouse event at 1110 Jones Rd, Anniston, AL 36207. This is a public event that is back & better than ever!! The warehouse is back to being open once weekend per month, and tis owners have stated “Lemme Tell Y’all… it’s Gonna Be a BLAST! Come out for Your Fav Items, Light Refreshments, & Door Prizes!”The dates are Friday April 8th, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday April 9th, 10:00 am to 4, and Sunday April 10th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Darkhorse Saloon in Anniston Plans Bike Night

Thursday, April 7, 2022 is Bike Night at the Darkhorse Saloon. Doors open at 5:00 pm, free food at 7:00 pm, and live music starts at 8:00 pm. Come enjoy the kick off event and listen to featured artists “Bryce Reeg Dayton Olson.” Located at 1113 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 the Darkhorse Saloon is […]
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Volunteers#Ctr#Natrc5 Org#Al More Information#Natrc
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Open House in Oxford

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 there will be a Spring Open House at Barefoot Mercantile & Co located at 1206 Highway Dr, Oxford, AL 36203. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm make plans to come shopping on Saturday, April 2nd! Kristi’s Classics will be setup selling delicious hotdogs, smoked sausages & protein bowls while Piedmont produce will be set up with fresh baked bread, pies and more! There will also be a live plant sale! Inside the Mercantile we will have specials, samples and giveaways!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford to Host Muscogee Nation Festival at Choccolocco Park

Oxford City Spokeswoman, Lorie Denton shared that the Muscogee Nation will be returning to their native homeland on the grounds of Choccolocco Park April 8-9. The city of Oxford is excited to host this festival to provide the Muscogee Nation an opportunity to educate our region about their history in Calhoun County. The event, called Reyicepes (pronounced thlē-yā-jē-béz) is free and open to the public. Oxford Mayor Alton Craft says, “We are thrilled to have such a great working relationship with the Muscogee Nation and can’t wait for others across our region to learn more about them and their culture.”
OXFORD, AL
FourStates

Joplin YMCA Spring Break Camp

JOPLIN, Mo. — Before we get out of here — the Joplin Family Y has a full week of special activities lined up. Specifically, for kids. They tend to do that the week of spring break. Today, one of those activities was a dance class, one of two orchestrated today by Gerrie-Ellen Johnston, a retired dance instructor at Missouri Southern.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Calhoun County Journal

Women’s Biking Skills and Drill Clinic in Anniston

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the North East Alabama Bicycling Association Headquarters (NEABA) there will be a Women’s Skills and Drill Clinic. This will be a primer on riding and racing as well as have a focus bike handling, cornering, gearing, and more. The headquarters is at 26 W 10th Street in Anniston, AL […]
ANNISTON, AL
KFVS12

Hike the Savanna Trail at Bennett Spring State Park

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Bennett Spring State Park is inviting the public on a leisurely hike along the Savanna Trail!. The hike will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2. It’ll be taken at a slow pace and is for all ages to enjoy. Bennett Spring State...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
La Crosse Tribune

Talking Trails: Spring brings challenges but there are many options

Spring is in the air! I personally get a little bit of seasonal depression or cabin fever, whatever you want to call it, each winter. The first hints of spring always gets me really excited to get outdoors. Some first nations called this full moon the Worm Moon, because the...
LIFESTYLE
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston’s Kite Tops in 4A

Anniston senior edges Jacksonville’s Broom to win 4A Player of the Year for second year in a row. (Cover photo by Greg Warren) The five Calhoun County area finalists for Player of the Year got together after the luncheon Thursday (from left): Piedmont’s Alex Odam (3A), Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook (3A), Oxford’s Xai Whitfield (6A), Spring Garden’s Ace Austin (2A) and Jacksonville’s John Broom (4A). Anniston’s Antonio Kite (cover) was the 4A Player of the Year.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Come Enjoy Shearing Day in Anniston

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 you can join Dustbunnies and Dog Hair for the Alpaca shearing day! Starting at 9am come out and enjoy some hairy fun. Located at 1085 Anniston Beach Rd, Anniston, AL 36206 this is a public event. Dustbunnies and Dog Hair is an animal sanctuary/ hobby farm. They currently have alpacas, llamas, donkeys, […]
ANNISTON, AL
KRQE News 13

Spring break camps at the Natural History Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is still open for the Museum of Natural History and Science young explorers spring break camps. The camps are dog-themed and inspired by the museum’s “Dogs: A Science Tail” exhibit. Each day will focus on a different topic like, “Dinos to Dogs” and “Dogs in Space.” All camps are for kids […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Calhoun County Journal

Tech Event at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a Tech Event in the Ayers Room. This event is free and open to the public. It is be an opportunity to discover the Library’s free resources for everyday use. There will be a drawing for prizes as well! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County. A few of the resources available a the library are below:
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy