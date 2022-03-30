ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

McCarthy says Biden is totally out of touch with reality

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUjHS_0euUx5SE00

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) dropped by Hannity to offer up his thoughts on Biden’s latest budget boondoggle; McCarthy says it is totally out of touch with reality.

McCarthy shared his thoughts with clip on Twitter:

“In his budget, President Biden talks about climate change 33 times. He mentions taxes and penalties 120 times. And his mentions of tackling historic inflation? This budget is as unserious as it is blind to the issues facing everyday Americans.”

Comments / 83

Reee
1d ago

Really, from someone who worships and lies with the leader of his party who lost the election and tries to con everyone into believing he won knowing full well that the former guy did not win.

Reply(1)
37
i dont give a fuck about you
1d ago

Republicans are super upset about wealthy going have pay their fair share in taxes!! It’s not hard only 20% tax. My god, super wealthy still wanting freeload rest of us!

Reply(3)
44
Dallas
1d ago

OMG , billionaire’s might have to pay the same tax rate as I do. No wonder he’s upset!

Reply(3)
42
Related
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of Touch#House#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
Slate

Poll: Biden Approval Rating Falls to Lowest of His Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest NBC News poll. The president’s overall approval rating tumbled to 40 percent in the poll with 55 percent of adults saying they disapprove of the job he is doing in the White House. It marks the lowest point for the poll and a three-point decline from January, which means the drop was within the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percent. In the January poll, 43 percent said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with 54 percent saying they did not approve. Almost a year ago, in April 2021, Biden’s approval rating stood at 53 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Psaki declares war on Republicans accusing Biden of being 'timid' towards Putin by trying to shame the 31 GOP Senators who voted against sending $13.6 billion aid to Ukraine in 'bloated' $1.5 trillion spending bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki castigated Republicans who call on President Biden to step up his support for Ukraine but voted against his budget that included $13.6 billion in aid. 'No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons they needed to end this invasion,'...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

CNN's Cillizza slammed for saying Republicans are now 'much' more conservative than Democrats are liberal

Critics slammed CNN's Chris Cillizza Wednesday for saying Republicans have gotten to be "much more" conservative than Democrats have grown more liberal. Cillizza pointed to a Pew Research Center report in his write-up, headlined, "Yes, Its Republicans' fault Congress is so Polarized." The report found that Democrats have only grown "marginally" more liberal since the 1970s. Republicans, he wrote, "have grown significantly more conservative."
U.S. POLITICS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy