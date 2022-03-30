McCarthy says Biden is totally out of touch with reality

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) dropped by Hannity to offer up his thoughts on Biden’s latest budget boondoggle; McCarthy says it is totally out of touch with reality.

McCarthy shared his thoughts with clip on Twitter:

“In his budget, President Biden talks about climate change 33 times. He mentions taxes and penalties 120 times. And his mentions of tackling historic inflation? This budget is as unserious as it is blind to the issues facing everyday Americans.”