ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TVLine Items: Winchesters Finds John's Mom, Fallout Series Casting and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmM0w_0euUx4ZV00

Click here to read the full article.

Supernatural fans, meet Dean and Sam’s paternal grandmother: The CW’s prequel pilot The Winchesters has cast Bianca Kajlich ( Legacies ) as John Winchester’s mother Millie, per The Hollywood Reporter .

The potential series centers around Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, John (played by The In Between ‘s Drake Rodger) and Mary ( American Housewife ‘s Meg Donnelly), and is described as “the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.” It will be told from the perspective of their eldest son, Dean, with executive producer Jensen Ackles narrating.

Kajlich’s Millie has done the bulk of parenting in her family and wanted to prevent John from pursuing a dangerous life like his father, but now has to come to grips with the fact that that is exactly what John plans to do.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Ella Purnell ( Yellowjackets ) has boarded Prime Video’s Fallout video game adaptation, our sister site Variety reports. No official details are available about her character.

* Matt Walsh ( Veep ) has joined the Apple TV+ limited series Manhunt as Dr. Samuel Mudd, who treated John Wilkes Booth’s broken leg the night President Abraham Lincoln was shot and was later imprisoned for conspiring with the assassin, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Apple TV+’s City on Fire , inspired by the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, with all episodes written and executive-produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, has added Jemima Kirke ( Sex Education ), Nico Tortorella ( Younger ), Ashley Zukerman ( Succession ), Omid Abtahi ( American Gods ), Kathleen Munroe ( Patriot ), John Cameron Mitchell ( Joe vs. Carole ), Xavier Clyde, Max Milner and Alexandra Doke to its ensemble.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Young Sheldon: Mayim Bialik Reprises Amy, Reveals Sheldon's Oft-Mentioned [Spoiler] From Big Bang Theory

Click here to read the full article. #Shamy was in full force during Thursday’s Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory prequel enlisted Mayim Bialik to reprise her role as Sheldon’s “lovely wife” Amy, who alongside her husband (voiced, as always, by Jim Parsons) narrated an episode focused on relationships. They began with a discussion on jealousy that culminated in Dr. Cooper mansplaining the origins of jealousy to Dr. Fowler. In response, the accomplished neuroscientist reminded her hubby that she has a Nobel Prize — a direct reference to Big Bang‘s 2019 series finale. Next came a conversation about the element of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Winchesters: Supernatural Prequel Pilot Casts Sam and Dean's Parents

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: The Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters has found its John and Mary. The CW announced Monday that Drake Rodger (The In Between) has been cast as John Winchester, the man who would eventually father Sam and Dean. Although a widowed hunter in the OG show, the upcoming series will feature a much younger version of the character. “Recently returned from Vietnam, the selfless and clearheaded John Winchester finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father’s past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Will Smith Wins First Oscar, Apologizes for Chris Rock Altercation in Acceptance Speech — WATCH

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is an Oscar winner. Will Smith walked off with the Outstanding Lead Actor trophy at Sunday’s 94th annual Academy Awards for his role as father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the biographical sports pic King Richard. The triumph came in aftermath of Smith’s shocking on-stage altercation with Chris Rock. Smith addressed the incident in his acceptance speech. “Denzel [Washington] said to me, at your highest moment, be careful — that’s when devil comes for you,” he said, before adding through tears, “I...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Kajlich
Person
Samuel Mudd
Person
Kathleen Munroe
Person
Matt Walsh
Person
John Cameron Mitchell
Person
Meg Donnelly
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Jemima Kirke
Person
John
Person
Ashley Zukerman
Person
Nico Tortorella
Person
Ella Purnell
CinemaBlend

Jensen Ackles' Supernatural Prequel Just Cast Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Samantha Smith's Replacements As John And Mary Winchester

Supernatural may have ended on The CW back in 2020, but the hunter legacy is living on. It was recently announced that the network gave a pilot order to The Winchesters, a prequel that follows John and Mary Winchester on their own hunting adventures and love story, told from Dean’s perspective. The show comes from SPN’s own Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel Ackles, and now the project has found its two new leads.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

The ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Answers Your Burning Questions Ahead of Episode 250

Two hundred and fifty episodes is hard to fathom,” says Tom Selleck, aka Blue Bloods’ NYPD police commissioner and paterfamilias Frank Reagan, about the CBS series’ achievement. “I never envisioned that number, but I’m still just as interested in the stories and finding out new stuff about Frank.” So are millions of others, which has kept the cop/family drama’s total viewership atop Friday night for a dozen years.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Winchesters#Cw#Prime Video S Fallout#Veep#Apple Tv S City
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Soap Opera Favorite Renewed Through 2024

The Bold and the Beautiful has officially been renewed! CBS on Wednesday, March 1 announced that the long-running soap opera has been renewed for two more years through the 2023-2024 season, extending the show through Seasons 36 and 37. The renewal comes as the series prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary later this month.
TV SERIES
Parade

The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to GAC Family

Newly rebranded network, GAC Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Crown Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded and...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Another Hallmark Star Inks A New Deal, But This One's Sticking With The Popular Christmas Movie Channel

In recent weeks, Hallmark Channel has been losing some heavy hitters due to rival network, GAC, however there is finally some good news. One of the networks mainstays will be sticking around for a while, as Hallmark’s own Brennan Elliott has just signed an exclusive deal with the network’s parent company. He, for one, will not be leaving anytime soon.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Movie Series

Hallmark Channel might not see new installments in some of their favorite movie mystery sagas. The network has axed a trio of series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January 2022. While Hallmark never announced the cancellations in a formal matter, stars of each franchise spoke out about its decisions on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

My Three Sons star Tim Considine dies at 81

After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy