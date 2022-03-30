TVLine Items: Winchesters Finds John's Mom, Fallout Series Casting and More

Click here to read the full article.

Supernatural fans, meet Dean and Sam’s paternal grandmother: The CW’s prequel pilot The Winchesters has cast Bianca Kajlich ( Legacies ) as John Winchester’s mother Millie, per The Hollywood Reporter .

The potential series centers around Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, John (played by The In Between ‘s Drake Rodger) and Mary ( American Housewife ‘s Meg Donnelly), and is described as “the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.” It will be told from the perspective of their eldest son, Dean, with executive producer Jensen Ackles narrating.

Kajlich’s Millie has done the bulk of parenting in her family and wanted to prevent John from pursuing a dangerous life like his father, but now has to come to grips with the fact that that is exactly what John plans to do.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Ella Purnell ( Yellowjackets ) has boarded Prime Video’s Fallout video game adaptation, our sister site Variety reports. No official details are available about her character.

* Matt Walsh ( Veep ) has joined the Apple TV+ limited series Manhunt as Dr. Samuel Mudd, who treated John Wilkes Booth’s broken leg the night President Abraham Lincoln was shot and was later imprisoned for conspiring with the assassin, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Apple TV+’s City on Fire , inspired by the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, with all episodes written and executive-produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, has added Jemima Kirke ( Sex Education ), Nico Tortorella ( Younger ), Ashley Zukerman ( Succession ), Omid Abtahi ( American Gods ), Kathleen Munroe ( Patriot ), John Cameron Mitchell ( Joe vs. Carole ), Xavier Clyde, Max Milner and Alexandra Doke to its ensemble.

