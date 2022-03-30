ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTA Signs ‘Vigil’ Director Isabelle Sieb

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvBXG_0euUx2o300

EXCLUSIVE : BAFTA Award-nominated director Isabelle Sieb ( Vigil , The Devil’s Hour ) has signed with UTA for representation.

Sieb’s most recent series, Vigil , watched as the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death onboard a Trident nuclear submarine brought police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. It debuted on the UK’s BBC One in September of last year, and there became the most-watched new drama series on the heels of the acclaimed Richard Madden starrer, Bodyguard , drawing in over 13M viewers with its first episode.

The high-stakes thriller from The Crown writer Tom Edge, which starred Gentleman Jack ‘s Suranne Jones and Game of Thrones ‘ Rose Leslie, subsequently aired on Peacock in the U.S., with all six episodes landing on the streamer in December.

Sieb is currently directing episodes of The Devil’s Hour , produced by Hartswood Films (Sherlock, Dracula) for Amazon Prime. The series was created by Tom Moran, who exec produces alongside Sue Vertue and Steven Moffat.

Additional credits include the pilot episode of the BAFTA-nominated series The Athena , starring Charlie’s Angels ‘ Ella Balinska, as well as episodes of the hit BBC show, Shetland .

Sieb continued to be represented by Grandview and Curtis Brown Group in the UK.

