Zero Gravity Management Signs Andrew Teravskis & Adam Gregory’s Noble Story Co.

EXCLUSIVE : Noble Story Co., the Michigan-based development and production company founded by Andrew Teravskis and Adam Gregory , has signed with Zero Gravity Management for representation. Zero Gravity will work with Noble Story Co. to expand its presence in the global marketplace, and assist with talent packaging and sourcing new material for its slate of projects.

With their company founded in 2020, Teravskis and Gregory aim to bring to life “stories worth re-watching.” Upcoming projects include WWII drama The Heart Mender , based on a true story of Nazi U-boats in the Gulf of Mexico, as written in the book by bestselling author Andy Andrews; and the drama Endurance , which tells the story of retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant, double amputee and marathon runner Cedric King.

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Zero Gravity,” said Gregory. “Our slate includes a couple of projects from Zero Gravity clients, so joining forces seemed like a natural next step. We’re excited about what this means for ‘stories worth re-watching!'”

“We immediately sparked to Noble Story Co.’s vision of telling timeless aspirational narratives that spotlight an inclusive spectrum of remarkable human beings,” added Noble Story Co.’s new lit manager, Cameron Cubbison. “There is a boundless number of these stories that need to be told and we are excited to help NSC bring these projects to market and share them with audiences all over the world.”

While representing a diverse roster of actors, writers, directors and producers in film and TV, Zero Gravity also a full-service production company that has been behind films including Copshop and The Marksman . Its TV credits include Ozark , Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker .