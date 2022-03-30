Man rescued after injury in Seattle utility tunnel

SEATTLE — A man was rescued after an incident in a Seattle utility tunnel on Wednesday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

At around 4:30 a.m. on March 30, Seattle medics responded to a report of a man injured in a utility tunnel near the 5300 block of 24th Avenue Northwest.

According to Seattle Public Utilities, the man was part of a contractor crew who was injured performing work on the construction of the Ship Canal Water Quality Project storage tunnel.

The man was reportedly pinned between a rail car and a railing for approximately 20 minutes.

Crews removed the man and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

