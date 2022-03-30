ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man rescued after injury in Seattle utility tunnel

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWASn_0euUvRBd00

SEATTLE — A man was rescued after an incident in a Seattle utility tunnel on Wednesday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

At around 4:30 a.m. on March 30, Seattle medics responded to a report of a man injured in a utility tunnel near the 5300 block of 24th Avenue Northwest.

According to Seattle Public Utilities, the man was part of a contractor crew who was injured performing work on the construction of the Ship Canal Water Quality Project storage tunnel.

The man was reportedly pinned between a rail car and a railing for approximately 20 minutes.

Crews removed the man and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle

90K+

Followers

100K+

Posts

42M+

Views

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Man Rescued After Falling 25 Feet Into Trench in Bell Canyon

A man was rescued by the Ventura County Fire Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department after falling 25 feet into a trench in Bell Canyon Monday afternoon. The victim fell into the hole at a construction site and a rope system was deployed for the rescue, the Ventura County Fire Department said.
BELL CANYON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Missing brothers found dead after falling from canoe into lake

The bodies of two missing brothers have been found almost a month after they fell off a canoe and into a lake in the Pacific Northwest.Alexander Tennyson, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Andrew, went missing in Lake Howard in Washington state on 29 January.The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Warm Beach neighbourhood at about 12.30 am on 29 January. Deputies found the canoe they were believed to have used but were unable to locate the two men.They were celebrating a friend’s birthday when their canoe capsized in the lake at night, according to a Go Fund Me page...
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

Climber found dead from 200-foot fall after rescuers search for 2 days on Mount Hood

One person died and another was in critical condition after both fell 200 feet at Mount Hood, officials in Oregon said. The two climbers fell from the mountain in the Leuthold Couloir area on the west side of the mountain shortly after 5 p.m. on March 6, leading officials to launch a two-day search-and-rescue operation to find them, according to a news release from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. One of the climbers called 911 and was able to use a Garmin inReach communication device to reach an emergency contact.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Tunnel#Seattle Public Utilities#Harborview Medical Center#Accident#Cox Media Group
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Rescued After Getting Stuck in Salt Spreader

Well, this is a really crappy way to start your week. Police say a New York state man spent over an hour stuck in a salt spreader Monday morning before being rescued by first responders. Reports indicate the unidentified man was lodged halfway in and halfway out of the truck spreader. A worker at the facility where the man was loading the salt heard him yelling for help.
SHERRILL, NY
KING 5

Man dies after reportedly falling from vessel into Salmon Bay in Seattle

SEATTLE — Authorities say a 61-year-old man died after he reportedly fell off a working vessel docked in Salmon Bay in Seattle. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a man who had fallen overboard or possibly slipped off a ladder off the shore, said Detective Patrick Michaud, a Seattle police spokesperson.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

McDonald’s near Space Needle closing

SEATTLE — A place that many Washingtonians and visitors go to daily near the Space Needle is closing its doors for good. The McDonald’s on 5th Avenue in Seattle will shut its doors at midnight Friday. The fast-food restaurant is going to be torn down so that a...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle tourism slowly recovering

SEATTLE — Weeks before the start of the Seattle-based cruise ship season, tourism leaders said their business is rebounding slowly. Visit Seattle reports the number of overnight stays increased 38% in 2021 from the previous year. Hotel occupancy remains well below pre-pandemic highs, and the travel organization said the...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Human remains found in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia police are investigating a suspicious death after someone discovered human remains Thursday. Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said someone was walking in a wooded area in the 3100 block of Martin Way when they removed some debris and found a decomposing body. The body was...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy