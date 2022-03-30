ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renée Fleming to portray Pat Nixon at Paris Opera in 2023

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — American soprano Renée Fleming is to make rare operatic appearances as Pat Nixon in a new production of John Adams’ “Nixon in China” at the Paris Opera next season. The opera is to be given eight performances at the Bastille...

