Eagles HC Nick Sirianni: QB Jalen Hurts 'knows he’s our guy'

By Zac Wassink
 1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni continues to publicly support quarterback Jalen Hurts. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As recently as earlier this month, the Philadelphia Eagles were linked in rumors with star quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. Wilson said during an interview on NBC’s "Today" show that he wasn't keen on moving to the East Coast before he approved a trade to the Denver Broncos, and John McMullen of the Philly Voice reported that Watson "simply didn't want to take an opportunity away from" Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts.

Hurts, a second-round pick from the 2020 draft, recently completed his first season as Philadelphia's starter and received a public vote of confidence from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie during the league's annual meetings this week. Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that Hurts "knows he’s our guy, and we show him that with our actions day in and day out."

Hurts will be just 24 years old by the time next season begins and, as noted by Pro-Football-Reference, has made only 19 career regular-season starts and one in the playoffs.

"I go back to the type of guys that maximize their football potential," Sirianni added about Hurts' development. "What are the common denominators with those guys? They have high character, they have football IQ, they love football, they’re tough, and they’re competitive. Jalen is all those things."

A sports adage teaches that the best moves made by teams are sometimes those that never actually get done. The Eagles will be hoping that's the case regarding the quarterback position for 2022 and well beyond.

