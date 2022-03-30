Queens lawmaker’s price gouging bill passes Consumer Affairs and Protection Committee

DENVER (CBS4) – On Wednesday, the House Transportation and Local Government committee considered and passed HB22-1287, which would implement Colorado’s first statewide regulation of rent prices. For mobile home residents, rent could only increase at the rate of inflation or three percent per year, whichever is higher.
Testimony lasted more than four hours, with passionate discussion on both sides. Advocates say the bill will give residents a fighting chance to stay housed.
“We’re not asking for the moon, sun, and stars; we’re asking for some foreseeability,” said current mobile homeowner Rosemary Zapor.
For Zapor, the bill would bring relief amid rising home...
