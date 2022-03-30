ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers discover farthest star yet

westernslopenow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the farthest star yet, a super-hot, super-bright giant that formed nearly 13 billion years ago at the dawn of the cosmos. But this luminous blue star is long gone, so massive that it almost certainly exploded into bits just a...

www.westernslopenow.com

Space.com

Asteroid spotted just before hitting Earth's atmosphere wows astronomers

This weekend, an astronomer spotted a small asteroid just hours before the space rock crashed into Earth's atmosphere and met its fiery demise. On Friday (March 11), astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky was observing the sky at the Piszkésteto Mountain Station, which is part of the Konkoly Observatory near Budapest in Hungary. During his observations, he spotted an asteroid, now dubbed 2022 EB5 by the Minor Planet Center. Scientists estimate that the space rock was about 10 feet (3 meters) wide (no big deal for an asteroid).
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

The closest black hole to Earth is no more — in fact, it never existed

In 2020, astronomers identified a nearby star system that appeared to contain something phenomenal: the closest black hole to Earth, sitting a mere 1,000 light-years away (that's less than 1% of the width of the Milky Way). Now, new research from some of those same astronomers suggests that they may have been deceived by a cosmic illusion.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid Hits Off the Coast of Iceland, Becoming the Fifth Known Earth Impactor

An asteroid has potentially struck off the coast of Iceland, as per the latest reports. Astronomers only detected the asteroid two hours before it entered the Earth's atmosphere and crashed near the waters of Iceland on Friday, March 11. Asteroid Impact. Known as asteroid 2022 EB5, the three-meter space rock...
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

Hubble Telescope Captures Snapshot of Incredible "Star Tantrum"

Even cosmic toddlers have their own temper tantrums. NASA recently released a stunning photograph captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, one that shows a young star shooting energy out across the cosmos. According to NASA scientists, the star is in the earliest phases of formation, causing a volatile reaction from the cosmic event.
ASTRONOMY
NBC Chicago

James Webb Telescope Snaps Stunning Photo of Distant Star

NASA’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The image released Wednesday from the James Webb Space Telescope is a test shot — not an official science observation — to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.
ASTRONOMY
WKBW-TV

Asteroid the size of a house flies by Earth

A 49-foot-wide asteroid the size of a house is flying by Earth on Monday causing astronomers to take note, but it's not expected to be cause for alarm experts say. The newly discovered space object, called 2022 FB2 by astronomers, was first detected on March 26, NASA says. The flyby comes just after another asteroid, called 2022 FD1, passed just 5,400 miles from Earth on Thursday.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

5,000 exoplanets! NASA confirms big milestone for planetary science

Our tally of strange, new worlds just reached 5,000. Astronomers have added the 5,000th alien world to the NASA Exoplanet Archive, officials with the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California announced on Monday (March 21). The milestone comes amid a surge of recent discoveries and the promise of...
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

NASA shares stunning star image taken by Webb telescope

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) just hit a major milestone — and it looks like the epic spacecraft is going to work even better than expected. “More than 20 years ago, the Webb team set out to build the most powerful telescope that anyone has ever put in space and came up with an audacious optical design to meet demanding science goals,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science. “Today we can say that design is going to deliver.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Astronomers#Giant Star#Cape Canaveral#Hubble Space Telescope#Ap#Johns Hopkins University
Phys.org

NASA system predicts impact of small asteroid

A small asteroid hit Earth's atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn't a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen. Two hours before the asteroid made impact, K. Sarneczky at...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomers Discover two Supermassive Black Holes Orbiting Each Other, Doomed to Collide in the Future.

Until recently, one of the closest orbiting each other pairs of supermassive blackholes was found in NGC 7727. That pair is about 89 million light-years away from Earth. Those black holes are only 1,600 light-years apart from each other. Another pair in OJ 287, about 3.5 billion light-years from Earth, are only separated by about 0.3 light years. Now scientists have discovered a pair orbiting each other at a distance of 200 AU to 2,000 AU apart, about 0.003 to 0.03 light years.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Tracks of China's Zhurong Mars rover spotted by NASA orbiter (photo)

A NASA spacecraft orbiting Mars has spotted China's Zhurong rover down on the surface, providing an epic overview of the vehicle's travels through the red dirt. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured the image of Zhurong on March 11, according to a post from the researchers behind MRO's powerful HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Chinese astronomers discover more than 500 new open cluster candidates

By analyzing the data from ESA's Gaia satellite, Chinese astronomers have discovered 541 new open cluster candidates in the disk of our Milky Way galaxy. The finding, which includes median parameters of these cluster candidates, was detailed in a paper published March 10 on the arXiv pre-print server. Open clusters...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Gravitational Waves

Gravitational waves are distortions in spacetime that result from the movements of objects with mass. Gravitational waves are not simple conceptually, as they require one to think of the fabric of the Universe in terms of spacetime. Spacetime is a four-dimensional quantity, described by Einstein’s general theory of relativity, which fuses three-dimensional space with time. Mass warps spacetime, and gravity is actually the result of spacetime’s being curved by an object’s mass. Ripples through spacetime are created by the movement of any object with mass, and these are known as gravitational waves. Gravitational waves are constantly passing unnoticed through the Earth. Only the waves created by extremely intense events — events that result in very rapid changes in the velocity of very massive objects — can be detected by present-day instruments. The gravitational waves that are currently detectable on Earth are generated by incredibly dramatic collision events, such as when two black holes or neutron stars merge.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

James Webb space telescope's image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

NASA’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The image released Wednesday from the James Webb Space Telescope is a test shot — not an official science observation — to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.
ASTRONOMY

