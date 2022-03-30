ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

U.S. judge’s recusal sought in litigation over FL’s congressional redistricting

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9vXd_0euUuR5000

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida courthouse in Tallahassee.

After asking a federal trial judge to recuse himself from a recent lawsuit over Florida’s congressional redistricting process, voting-rights advocates have moved to drop House and Senate leaders from the case.

A motion filed Wednesday before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida in Tallahassee does not explain the reason for dropping House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senate President Wilton Simpson, and chairs of the House and Senate committees and subcommittees on redistricting.

It does note that they’d been named in their official capacities and that dismissal against them was proper because they hadn’t filed any answer to the complaint yet. These officials had asked to be dismissed from the case this week.

The plaintiffs are Common Cause Florida, FairDistricts Now, and five individual voters. FairDistricts led the drive for voter-approved state constitutional changes designed to keep partisan considerations out of the redistricting process.

Those plaintiffs filed their lawsuit on March 12. That was one day after a separate challenge , filed by Democratic election-law litigator Marc Elias on behalf of nine Florida voters, landed in a state trial court in Leon County, where it remains pending.

Although filed in separate jurisdictions, both lawsuits name as lead defendant Secretary of State Laurel Lee, who oversees elections in Florida. The state action also names Attorney General Ashley Moody. Both complaints ask the courts to draw new congressional district boundaries.

Veto

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the Legislature’s congressional redistricting plan on Tuesday and called lawmakers to a special session to come up with something different beginning on April 19 through April 22. He claims the plan amounts to a racial gerrymander benefiting Blacks in North Florida. He has his own map that would create 18 GOP districts and 10 for Democrats.

A brief filed on Tuesday seeks recusal by U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, assigned to hear the Common Cause-FairDistricts case with fellow federal judges Casey Rodgers and Adalberto Jordan.

The brief cites Winsor’s history of representing the state House in election-law disputes dating to 2005, while he was an attorney with the GrayRobinson law firm.

Winsor engaged in intensive litigation over redistricting plans following the 2010 Census, too, the brief says. He left his law firm in February 2016 to take a seat on the Florida First District Court of Appeal.  GrayRobinson advised the House during the recent redistricting negotiations and still does, the brief notes.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Winsor for the federal bench in June 2019.

“All of this history reasonably calls into question whether a reasonable lay observer informed of these facts would entertain significant doubts about the judge’s impartiality in this very public high-profile case that will necessarily involve the actions of the House and the constitutional amendment whose enactment, validity, and interpretation Judge Winsor actively challenged while in private practice,” the brief argues.

It adds that Winsor litigated directly against Common Cause and FairDistricts in various disputes.

‘Public confidence’

“Public confidence in the judicial system is essential to democracy. This is especially true in this case, which will undoubtedly be highly publicized and closely watched,” the brief says.

“Irrespective of his ability to remain evenhanded, Judge Winsor’s previous efforts in this state’s redistricting processes raise legitimate questions about his role in this case. To avoid any doubt, and to preserve the perception of impartiality, plaintiffs respectfully request that Judge Winsor consider that reasonable citizens might question his impartiality in this case and recuse himself on that ground.”

The post U.S. judge’s recusal sought in litigation over FL’s congressional redistricting appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

