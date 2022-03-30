ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Family of teen who died at Florida theme park says he was too heavy for ride

By Dennis Romero
WMBF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NBC) - Relatives of a teenager killed when he was thrown from a Florida amusement park ride last week said he had been turned away from two other attractions the same night because of his weight. Tyre Sampson’s family is asking why attendants at the FreeFall ride at ICON...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Teen Dies After Falling From Ride at Central Florida Amusement Park

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old teen boy died after falling from a ride at an Orlando theme park. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the teen fell around 11 p.m. from the Orlando Free-Fall ride at the ICON Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The teen was taken to...
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Deputies: Teen dies after fall from thrill ride at Orlando theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 14-year-old visiting from out of state has died after he fell from a free-fall thrill ride at Orlando's ICON Park, the Orange County Sheriff's Office reports. “Our prayers and our thoughts are with the family and we can’t imagine what they’re going through," Sheriff John...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing Utah 14-year-old girl Areli Arroyo Osuna found in Texas

A 14-year-old girl from Utah whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert has been located. Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was located in Texas after she was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday. She was initially believed to be a runaway, but was later believed to have been in "serious danger." Areli was located just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, and is now in police custody. Law enforcement also arrested a suspect, though that person remains unnamed. Areli was believed to have been traveling with Mr Lopez on their way to Texas and, potentially, Mexico. The alert was issued just after 10.30am with claims she had been allegedly kidnapped by Mr Lopez. The pair reportedly met on social media, according to investigators.The alert labelled her disappearance as an "abduction." "Child's Life in Danger!" the alert read, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Mr Lopez is reportedly not related to Areli. Investigators are not sure where Mr Lopez is from, but believe it may be Texas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Theme Park#The Rides#Nbc#Wesh#Starflyer#Slingshot Group
CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

New truck for teen who drove out of Texas tornado

AUSTIN, Texas — A teen driver, who made headlines across the country this week after amazing video circulated of him driving out of a tornado in his red truck, is getting a new ride and a new job. According to the FOX affiliate in Dallas, 16-year-old Riley Leon said...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Texas teen whose truck was wrecked in viral tornado video gets given new vehicle

A Texas teenager who narrowly survived when his truck was tossed into the air by a tornado has been given a brand new Chevrolet Silverado.Dramatic footage of 16-year-old Riley Leon’s 2004 Silverado being picked up by the twister, before spinning several times and landing back on its wheels, went viral this week.Riley said earlier this week it was a “blessing” that he had been able to drive away with minor injuries.On Saturday, Riley was presented with a top of the line Silverado pick up truck from a dealership in Fort Worth, and his family were presented with a $15,000...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy