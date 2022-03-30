ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Physician Prohibited from Prescribing Controlled Substances

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lQ1B_0euUtski00

A Traverse City physician is now prohibited from prescribing controlled substances.

Samuel P. Copeland, D.O. of Traverse City, has entered into a settlement with the United States, agreeing to a court order to never prescribe controlled substances, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan.

According to the terms of the consent decree that U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney entered, Copeland additionally agreed to surrender his controlled substance registration with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and will pay a civil penalty of $50,000 to resolve allegations filed in a civil complaint by the U.S. that he unlawfully prescribed controlled substances to patients.

Officials say the civil penalty amount was negotiated based on Copeland’s ability to pay.

The settlement stems from a complaint filed Oct. 27, 2021, in which the United States alleged that Copeland issued prescriptions for controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and “outside of the usual course of professional practice in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.”

The U.S. alleged that Copeland ignored warnings from other practitioners, pharmacists and insurers that his prescribing was illegitimate and dangerous. This includes prescribing a highly-abused cocktail of opioids, benzodiazepines and carisoprodol, which is a dangerous combination known as the “Holy Trinity.”

Moreover, the U.S. alleged that Copeland ignored fail drug screen tests that showed his patients were taking illicit drugs or not taking the medications he prescribed, and that Copeland prescribed large opioid doses that exceeded national guidelines for chronic pain management.

Furthermore, the U.S. alleged in their complaint that Copeland’s unlawful prescribing had consequences, stating the following: “Scores of Dr. Copeland’s patients received dangerously high doses of opioids, including combinations with other drugs. Some of these patients, for whom it was common knowledge that Dr. Copeland would over prescribe narcotics for little to no medical reason, shared their drugs with others or sold them on the street. And many of Dr. Copeland’s patients overdosed on the controlled substances he prescribed.”

“The Court’s entry of this consent decree prohibiting Dr. Copeland from ever prescribing controlled substances demonstrates the seriousness of these allegations,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew B. Birge. “The opioid epidemic continues to plague our communities, and my office will work tirelessly with DEA and other law enforcement to use all tools necessary to enforce compliance with controlled substance prescribing laws.”

“It is imperative that physicians uphold their obligations to properly prescribe controlled substances,” said DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Kent R. Kleinschmidt, Detroit Field Division. “Our nation is in the midst of a public health crisis, and everyone in the medical field, especially physicians, must do their job to help prevent addiction. DEA will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement to investigate allegations of unlawful prescribing.”

Comments / 4

If you enjoy reading articles from
9&10 News
9&10 News

6K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

595K+

Views

Follow 9&10 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Oregonian

Fentanyl poisoning: What you need to know

Doctors use the powerful synthetic opioid to treat patients with chronic severe pain or extreme pain following surgery. It’s a schedule II controlled substance that is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Illicit fentanyl has now overtaken the illegal drug market, sold on the...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

Physician Convicted for Unlawfully Prescribing Over 1 Million Opioid Pills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Texas physician was convicted Friday for unlawfully prescribing more than one million pills of the opioid hydrocodone. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 52-year-old James Pierre, a doctor, of Houston, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances from June 2015 through July 2016 to individuals posing as patients at West Parker Medical Clinic (West Parker), a pill-mill clinic located in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Health
City
Detroit, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Meijer

Those who live in the Midwest likely already know (and love) Meijer. This grocery store chain dominates mid-size cities with its wide array of products at affordable prices. According to the brand, each store offers more than 220,000 products, from groceries to sporting goods, and among those items are more than 600 varieties of produce (the produce is important, but more on that later). Some might be tempted to liken Meijer to Walmart, but don't make that mistake. Meijer fans will vehemently claim the regional superstore is superior to the global behemoth and for good reason: Meijer laid the groundwork for Walmart. Meijer walked in the Great Depression so Walmart could run in the latter half of the century.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Houston Chronicle

Alternatives to opioids for pain management

Q: I’m having a knee replaced, and my doctor is going to prescribe me opioids to manage the post-op pain. Should I take them? I am afraid of becoming addicted. A: First, I want to say that for acute pain from a difficult surgery, opioids can be the best medication, and your chance of addiction, if your doctor prescribes a low dose for limited days, is very low. Risks do go up, however, if you struggle with other dependencies, such as alcohol, nicotine or other drugs.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Physicians#Drugs#Dea#Controlled Substances Act#District Court
MedicalXpress

Safer supply of opioids saves lives by providing alternatives to toxic street drugs

Over 25,000 Canadians have died from opioid overdose since 2016—with 6,306 people dying in 2020 alone. The overdose crisis is driven by an unregulated drug supply made up mostly of fentanyl, increasingly potent fentanyl analogs such as carfentanil, and more recently, unregulated benzodiazepines. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, fentanyl directly contributed to 89 percent of all overdose deaths in Ontario.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
MedicalXpress

Marijuana for medical use may result in rapid onset of cannabis use disorder

Obtaining a medical marijuana card (MMC) to use cannabis products to treat pain, anxiety, or depression symptoms led to the onset of cannabis use disorder (CUD) in a significant minority of individuals while failing to improve their symptoms, according to a study by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers and published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers found that individuals at greatest risk of developing the addictive symptoms of CUD were those seeking relief from anxiety and depression, suggesting the need for stronger safeguards over the dispensing, use, and professional follow-up of people who legally obtain cannabis through MMCs.
PHARMACEUTICALS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy