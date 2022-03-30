City of Amarillo brings back recurring credit card payment option for Utility Billing Department

In an effort to crack down on contractors skipping out on their bills, health department officials have procured a credit card reader for the county landfill in Libby. Tasked with looking into ways to help pay for the facility’s forthcoming expansion, department officials last year revealed that about a quarter of contractor invoices for use of the landfill go unpaid. When Kathi Hooper, department director, asked for advice on how to collect those fees last year, county commissioners suggested making them pay upfront with plastic.
Comments / 0