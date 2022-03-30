ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Reparations Task Force Set Eligibility Requirements

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eligibility requirements are now known for getting reparations in California. The state reparations task force says anyone who is the descendant of a Black slave or free person living in the U-S before 1900 is eligible for compensation. The task force voted...

kfbk.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

New Indiana law establishes housing task force

INDIANAPOLIS – A new Indiana law establishes a statewide task force aimed at improving access to housing. Created by House Enrolled Act 1306, the task force will study areas like housing shortages for low- and middle-income families, state laws already in place and potential local incentives for increased housing options. The task force will consist […]
INDIANA STATE
WUSA9

Maryland appraisal task force bill moves to Senate

MARYLAND, USA — A bill proposed in response to a WUSA9 investigation that exposed allegations of home appraisal bias, passed the Maryland house Monday afternoon with a vote of 107 to 25. “I am so happy that the effort that was put into this bill has begun to payoff,”...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
iheart.com

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Reparations#Legislature#Jamaica#Southern States
Victoria Advocate

Democrats should deal with Sen. Joe Manchin on Build Back Better

The following editorial published on March 6 in the Washington Post:. Sen. Joe Manchin III is floating yet another idea to salvage the Build Back Better package. The Democrat from West Virginia wants to hike taxes on the rich and some corporations and then split the money between debt reduction and addressing climate change. In other words, he wants a smaller package than the $1.75 trillion deal Democratic leaders tried to make happen last year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Louisiana governor vetoes legislature-approved congressional map

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) vetoed the state’s new congressional district boundaries on March 9. Edwards released a statement which said, in part, “I have vetoed the proposed congressional map drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature because it does not include a second majority African American district, despite Black voters making up almost a third of Louisianans per the latest U.S. Census data. This map is simply not fair to the people of Louisiana and does not meet the standards set forth in the federal Voting Rights Act.”
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hypebae

The House of Representatives Pass the CROWN Act Into Senate

The House of Representatives passed a bill on March 18 that would ban race-based hair discrimination at work, federal programs and public accommodations. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, passed along party lines with a vote of 235-189. The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote. “For too long, Black girls have been discriminated against and criminalized for the hair that grows on our heads and the way we move through and show up in this world,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley said on the House floor Friday. Congressional action on race-based hair discrimination comes after years of advocates pushing for policy change at the national level.
CONGRESS & COURTS
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara starts task force to study homelessness

Santa Clara is assembling a task force aimed at tackling homelessness within the city and needs recruits. The city is working with San Francisco nonprofit Homebase to examine the needs and service gaps for the unhoused by creating a task force and strategic plan. The task force will be comprised of four to eight members, including residents with lived experience of homelessness and representatives from local agencies who work with the homeless. The strategic plan is expected to be completed in six months.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
kmvt

Idaho’s Mike Crapo blocks Russia trade bill

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — An effort to pass a House bill that suspends normal trade relations with Russia was blocked by Idaho Senator Mike Crapo. Although Crapo said the chamber should pass this legislation quickly, he said he believes a Russian oil ban needs to be included in the bill.
IDAHO STATE
Bangor Daily News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified and compassionate. The Senate should confirm her.

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Maeghan Maloney is the district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties. Marianne Lynch is the district attorney for Penobscot and Piscataquis counties. To sit...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy