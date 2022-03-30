ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Bird flu found in Hilliard backyard chickens

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kNDu_0euUsvZw00

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Cases of bird flu have been detected in a flock of chickens kept in a Hilliard backyard, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The department said the cases do not present an immediate public health concern.

The department said the flock is being “depopulated” to prevent the disease’s spread.

Sinkhole, health risks at Eastland Mall violate codes, says city attorney

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly referred to as the bird flu or avian flu, is a highly contagious virus that spreads quickly and is often fatal to flocks and both commercial and non-commercial poultry owners, the department said in a press release.

HPAI is often carried by free-flying waterfowl like ducks and geese and can infect chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese, and guinea fowl.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture quarantined the affected area and will conduct additional testing in the areas in a 10-kilometer (6.21 miles) zone around the infected area.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said no human cases of bird flu have been reported in the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus

19K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow NBC4 Columbus and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio chicken flock has deadly disease

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says they have detected Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard chicken flock in Franklin County. The positive detection was confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS). Samples were first tested at the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
Marissa Newby

Egg Prices Rise As Pathogenic Avian Flu Spreads In Commercial Flocks

A deadly avian influenza outbreak is gripping the East Coast and Midwest as farmers are forced to cull their flocks. Both wild populations and commercial populations are undergoing flock testing to track the spread of the virus. The spread is following flock patterns across the United States. The USDA is warning farmers to increase their bio security and monitor their operations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Hilliard, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Hilliard, OH
City
Reynoldsburg, OH
Local
Ohio Business
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
WDTN

Hog barn burns, 2 thousand hogs dead

CORRECTION: A former edition of this article incorrectly identified the structure. The structure was a hog barn. This error has been corrected. BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A hog barn caught fire early Thursday morning in Darke County, officials said. Officials on the scene said firefighters responded to the Kenneth Scholl Hog Farm on Coletown […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

5 Popular Grocery Store Items Being Pulled From Shelves

A growing number of grocery items are being pulled from store shelves nationwide. Amid ongoing supply chain issues and rising costs, consumers seeking to cross items off their grocery lists are facing trouble as more products continue to be recalled. The most recent roundup of recalls has impacted everything from meat products to snack items and even a craft kit sold at one popular discount supermarket.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Backyard Chickens#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Turkey#Wcmh#Hpai#Nexstar Media Inc
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
natureworldnews.com

225 Animals Rescued from Unlicensed Animal Breeder in Iowa

225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
LEE COUNTY, IA
WSAW

Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas. They’re a specific type of Springtail and unlike many other bugs, they’re able to survive in the cold winter temperatures. “The reason they got the name snow fleas...
WAUSAU, WI
WHIO Dayton

Ohio burn ban in effect: What you need to know

OHIO — The annual spring burn ban is now in effect for Ohio. In the state, open burning is prohibited from the beginning of March through May, between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., according to the Ohio Division of Forestry. Earlier this month, over two acres of grass were...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
KPVI Newschannel 6

State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
AGRICULTURE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy