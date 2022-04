Boris Johnson has dramatically dropped plans for the Government to ban so-called LGBT conversion therapy, it has been confirmed.A leaked Downing Street briefing paper seen by ITV News said “the PM has agreed we should not move forward with legislation” to outlaw the practice.In response, a Government spokesman said they had decided to look at how existing law could be applied more effectively as well as “other non-legislative measures”.The move was condemned by the Liberal Democrats as giving a “green light to a form of torture” and an “utter betrayal” of the LGBT community.The announcement came just a day after...

SOCIETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO