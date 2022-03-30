Rickard Rakell's dog is named after a Pittsburgh stadium

Newest Penguins forward Rickard Rakell’s dog has a very Pittsburgh name.

Speaking to the media Wednesday after the Penguins 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers the night before, Rakell was asked about his dog and his name.

That name…Heinz.

“We got him when he was a year old from a breeder and his name was already Heinz. I did ask her how he got that name and she said it was from Heinz Field. It’s a pretty funny story how I ended up here. I hope he can come out here someday.”

Since coming to Pittsburgh after 10 years in Anaheim, in five games he had three points (one goal, two assists) with five blocks and 11 hits.

Rakell has slowly improved his game since joining the Penguins.

Rakell was a -1 with on Tuesday night with two hits and two blocks, with 17:20 minutes of ice time.