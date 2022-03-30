ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince and the Revolution’s Legendary 1985 ‘Purple Rain’ Syracuse Concert Set for Vinyl, Blu-Ray Release

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
The Prince Estate and Sony Music have announced a deluxe release of “Prince and The Revolution: Live,” the legendary concert toward the end of the 100-date “Purple Rain” concert tour which was originally broadcast via satellite from the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York on March 30, 1985. The film was first released on VHS in the late ’80s and was out of print for decades before being re-released as part of the “Purple Rain” deluxe boxed set in 2017.

Now, the completely remastered and digitally enhanced footage will be made available on vinyl for the first time along with CD and Blu-ray formats starting June 3.

“Listening back to that Syracuse show, I’m like, ‘Wow, we sound like a freight train just coming out of nowhere,’” the Revolution’s BrownMark said in a statement. “That was powerful. I’ve been to a lot of concerts, and I’ve never seen anything like that.”

According to the announcement, the deluxe edition of “Prince and the Revolution: Live” has been “entirely enhanced and reconstructed,” with the original video source rescanned, restored and color-corrected with the original multitrack audio master reels remixed and remastered onto Blu-ray video with selectable stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos sound.

Prince’s late-career recording engineer, Chris James, was responsible for remixing the recently discovered source audio, which had been sitting in Prince’s Paisley Park archives for over three decades.

A limited amount of collector’s editions, designed by Mathieu Bitton and Trevor Guy, will be available on the official Prince Store. The boxed set includes the remixed and remastered audio pressed onto three colored LPs (purple, red and gold vinyl), 2 CDs, the Blu-ray video, a book containing rare photos from the “Purple Rain” tour, new liner notes with stories from members of the Revolution, and more.

Check out a video of “Let’s Go Crazy” from “Prince and The Revolution: Live” below.

