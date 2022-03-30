Sylvania officials consider scooter program

The Sylvania City Council Streets Committee will discuss the possibility of scooters coming to the city.

“It’s in early stages at this point,” said Councilman Patrick Richardson, chairman of the streets committee.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday in council chambers at 6635 Maplewood Ave. in Sylvania. Mr. Richardson said representatives from Bird, a California-based scooter company, would give a presentation on the program to committee members.

The company approached local officials about bringing the program to the city, Mr. Richardson said, and wasn’t something that council had asked for. But the committee will take a look at the proposal.

“We’re still unclear on what they’d require from the city,” he said.

Last year, Toledo’s bike share program from 2018 was replaced by a new bicycle and scooter program through the Chicago-based micro-mobility company Veo. The original agreement was for a 10-month pilot program with Veo.

Mr. Richardson said there’s a similar program in Tiffin, and the response has been mostly positive. Locally, he has heard many different opinions about potentially bringing the program to Sylvania.

“I’ve heard all the concerns,” he said, including safety issues and aesthetics.

On the other side, Mr. Richardson said, he’s also heard positives about increased mobility. He pointed out that the city just installed a trail from Main Street to the east side of town that could accommodate scooter-users.

The plan is to bring the results of the meeting to the rest of the councilmen for discussion, Mr. Richardson said. Ultimately, any decision would be up to the full council.

Councilman Doug Haynam, a member of the streets committee, isn’t sure whether a scooter program could work in Sylvania. The sidewalks are narrow, he said, and while the city is planning a renovation of its streetscape, its current form is a little cluttered and uneven.

“I’m skeptical,” he said. “Our downtown area’s pretty small.”

Mr. Haynam said he is trying to keep an open mind and will listen to the presentation. He also emphasized that council would not go forward with a program like this without giving the general public, including residents and downtown business owners in particular, a chance to share their thoughts.

And regardless of whether scooters come to Sylvania, he said he would not be using the program.

“There’s no way I’m going to be riding a scooter,” Mr. Haynam said.