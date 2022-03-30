ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Spring In Dixie CTR 2022 at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails in Anniston

 1 day ago

March 30, 2022

On April 8, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the Camp McClellan Horse Trails come join the fun at the Spring in Dixie CTR.

This event is by Region 5 NATRC. You can get tickets at natrc5.org/events.Spring In Dixie CTR 2022
April 9-10, 2022
Camp McClellan Horse Trails
Anniston, ALMore Information: https://natrc5.org/events/Ride Manager: Patty Lucas
205-999-7580
patricialoveladylucas@gmail.comRide Secretary: Victoria Whitehead
706-975-8414
whiteheadva16@gmail.comJudges:Vet: Dr. Ostrowski
Horsemanship: Wayne TolbertRider Limit: 45Ride Divisions:
A (2-day) Novice, CP, Open
B (1-day) Novice, CP, OpenFees: NATRC Member $100,
Non-member $130, Junior $85Make checks payable to Patty Lucas. Deposits of $35 required. Mail or Paypal to Patty Lucas.
patricialoveladylucas@gmail.com3516 Ridgedale Dr
Birmingham, AL 35243Camp Fee: $10 per night to BCHA McClellan ChapterMeals: Volunteers fed all weekend. Otherwise it is bring your own.Camping is Primitive. Generators allowed 5am – 10pm. Portatoilets and potable water available. There is a 32 stall barn available, priority to Novice riders. $15/night/stall.Trail Terrain: Gentle to medium grades, single track and roadbeds. Shoes or boots suggested.Registration: natrc5.org/events

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Community Policy