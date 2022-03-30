ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo police make arrest in 2017 homicide of transgender woman

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQXMq_0euUs9jf00

A man was arrested Wednesday for the murder of a transgender woman five years ago.

Antonio Scott Jr., 21, has been charged with the murder of DeMajio Striker, 23, who was fatally shot on Feb. 8, 2017, Toledo police said.

Police said Ms. Striker was found with a single gunshot wound to the torso in a vacant garage in the 200 block of Austin Street in central Toledo. She was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time authorities said they believed she was killed at or near the garage.

According to Toledo police and U.S. Marshal’s Office, DNA evidence led to Scott, who was 15 when the crime occurred. He was booked into the Lucas County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stopper 419-255-1111. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Comments / 4

Related
WTOL-TV

Man arrested in shooting of west Toledo bar bouncer

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have arrested a Toledo man for the early-morning shooting of a bouncer at a west Toledo bar's St. Patrick's Day event. Vernon Woods, 38, was apprehended Friday afternoon after authorities circulated an image of the suspect in the shooting at Delaney's Lounge. Woods, who has a criminal record of offenses involving guns, is charged with felonious assault.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Gas station, car damaged in shootout in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Stop & Shop gas station at Monroe Street and Auburn Avenue became the scene for a shoot-out around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, no one was hurt in the shooting. There were multiple shooters involved, firing from inside and outside of the gas station according to detectives.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Police#Crime#Murder#Dna#U S Marshal S Office
KTLA

Anaheim police make arrest in seemingly unprovoked assaults

The Anaheim Police Department has made an arrest in a pair of seemingly unprovoked assaults that appeared to have been committed by the same man on March 3. Ivory Julian Anderson Jr., a 32-year-old transient, was arrested Friday evening after Anaheim Police Department officers spotted him near West Broadway and Manchester Avenue and noted that […]
ANAHEIM, CA
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL 11

Toledo police investigating 4 Tuesday shootings

Toledo police are investigating four Tuesday shootings. At this time, none of the incidents are believed to be related. The first shooting occurred at 11 a.m. at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road. According to a police report, someone called 911 saying they heard a gunshot from inside one of...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hear from brothers who spent 25 years in prison for wrongful Oakland County murder conviction

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two brothers who were wrongfully convicted of an Oakland County murder spoke Tuesday, shortly after being released from a quarter-century in prison. George and Melvin DeJesus were exonerated Tuesday (March 22) after spending 25 years in prison for the July 11, 1995, murder of a woman in Pontiac. The woman was found nude in her basement with a pillowcase over her head and wires binding her neck, wrists and ankles, according to authorities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Two separate overnight shooting incidents in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two separate overnight shootings are being investigated by police. In the first incident, a home on Greenwood Avenue was shot into around midnight. Then, in a separate occurrence, a person with a gunshot wound arrived at St. Charles Hospital. In the Greenwood Avenue incident, nobody was...
TOLEDO, OH
KRQE News 13

Clovis Police arrest suspect in Wednesday homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department investigated a Wednesday night homicide. Around 9:45 p.m. CPD officers responded to shots fired call at 201 N Main Street. Officers were directed to an apartment complex at the 100 block of East 2nd Street. According to police when officers arrived at the scene they found a female […]
CLOVIS, NM
WTOL 11

1 shot, injured on Starr Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Feb. 17, 2022. A Toledo man is injured after he was shot on Starr Avenue Sunday afternoon. According to a police report, crews were sent to the 1300 block of Starr at around 4 p.m. after receiving a shots fired call.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy