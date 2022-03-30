Toledo police make arrest in 2017 homicide of transgender woman

A man was arrested Wednesday for the murder of a transgender woman five years ago.

Antonio Scott Jr., 21, has been charged with the murder of DeMajio Striker, 23, who was fatally shot on Feb. 8, 2017, Toledo police said.

Police said Ms. Striker was found with a single gunshot wound to the torso in a vacant garage in the 200 block of Austin Street in central Toledo. She was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time authorities said they believed she was killed at or near the garage.

According to Toledo police and U.S. Marshal’s Office, DNA evidence led to Scott, who was 15 when the crime occurred. He was booked into the Lucas County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stopper 419-255-1111. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.