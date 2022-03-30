ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SAY GAY’ billboards go up in several US capitals

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

FOLX Health, a digital queer and trans teleheath provider, is launching the billboards in states where laws are being proposed or passed. The boards will read "SAY GAY" or "PROTECT TRANS YOUTH."

