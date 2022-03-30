‘SAY GAY’ billboards go up in several US capitals

A day after Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law the "Don't Say Gay" bill, billboards popped up across Florida encouraging people to "say gay." The controversial bill had passed the state senate and was signed into law on Monday by the governor. The massive hoardings were erected in some of the state's biggest cities protesting the Parental Rights in Education bill. The bill prohibits “classroom instruction ... on sexual orientation or gender identity” in “kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.” LGBTQ advocates have stated that the bill could prove to be harmful to the LGBTQ community and especially harmful for kids from the LGBT community. Critics have dubbed it the "Don't Say Gay" bill as the law prohibits any mention of sexual orientation or gender identity in schools, reported NBC News.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO