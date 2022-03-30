ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bindi Irwin Revealed the Powerful First Words She Said to Her Daughter Grace

By Thea Glassman
 1 day ago
Bindi Irwin just offered an intimate look inside the moment her daughter, one-year-old Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, was born. The star of Discovery+’s Crikey! It’s the Irwins penned a sweet note to Grace as part of E! News celebration of Women’s History Month — and offered a peek inside those first emotional moments.

“My first words to you when I held you in my arms were ‘my graceful warrior,'” Bindi wrote. “You are the light of our lives. It makes me smile knowing your best friend is a giant tortoise and watching you spend your days finding magic in everything you come across. Grace Warrior, I love you with all my heart, forever.”

There’s an important meaning behind the name Warrior. In 2002, the late Steve Irwin and his wife Terri started the Wildlife Warriors foundation , which fights for injured, threatened or endangered animals. Bindi explained in an Instagram post that Grace’s middle name is an homage to her grandfather, who was the “most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

And that’s not where the sweet family tribute ends. “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s,” Bindi added. “Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

It’s really only fitting that Grace was named after so many beloved relatives. She’s already living up to her family’s fiercely adventurous spirit .

“During the day she’s pretty active,” Bindi told PEOPLE about her daughter. “We always find that the more we do with her, the more walks we go on, the more animals we introduce her to, the better she sleeps that night. It’s working out really well. She’s been a busy girl. She loves adventures, and she’s such a happy, inquisitive little person. We can already tell: She’s definitely an Irwin.”

