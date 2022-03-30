ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

After spate of strikes, big raises for Kansas Kellogg workers

By JOSH FUNK Associated Press
 1 day ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The union that represents those 570 workers in Kansas City, Kansas said Wednesday that the wages and benefit improvements secured this week are the biggest ones the local union has ever seen.

Strike at Kellogg comes to a close; workers to return Monday

The deal comes as many companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

