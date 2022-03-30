ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, MI

Sault Ste. Marie, surrounding area warned of icy weather

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
 1 day ago
SAULT STE. MARIE — Chippewa County is currently under an ice storm warning, which is expected to be in effect until the morning of March 31.

Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding areas have been experiencing inclement weather and are currently under an ice storm warning from the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts as high as 40 mph and ice accumulation of three-tenths of an inch are expected. High winds, freezing rain, snow and sleet have been reported in western and central Chippewa County.

High winds and other weather conditions died down later in the day on Wednesday, but are expected to rise again later in the night and continue until daybreak tomorrow morning.

"There was some freezing rain, sleet and snow earlier. It has moved out and it looks like it will be out of the area until this evening," said Patrick Bak, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "Freezing rain will come back in probably toward five or six o'clock again. This will probably last until six or eight in the morning."

No power outages have been reported but the chance of outages occurring will continue until the warning is lifted.

The National Weather Service is discouraging travel at this time, but if it is necessary travelers are encouraged to keep a flashlight and food and water in their vehicle in case of emergency.

For updates on weather conditions, visit the National Weather Service website.

