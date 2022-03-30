ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Jig: Prices On Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG To Increase In 2022

By Martin Berrios
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0MNE_0euUrdyJ00
Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

It looks like the streets will have to pay a premium in order to catch that drip. Nike is rumored to be increasing the price on the Nike Air Jordan 1 High sneaker by the end of this year.

As per Sneaker News the iconic shoe is in very high demand, so much so that the ticket on these feet pieces is rumored to go up by the start of holiday season. The Beaverton, OR based brand has yet to formally confirm the speculation but one sneaker insider says that the writing is on the walls. @zSneakerHeadz recently reviewed the upcoming Air Jordan 1 release schedule for the remainder of 2022 and was quick to point to the elephant in the room with the slightly more expensive tag of $180.00 for the Jordan 1 Reimagined “Chicago.”

The channel continued to provide more examples of the $180 pricing with the “Gorge Green” colorway which is slated for a November 12 release date. When you consider the ongoing challenges the world continues to face with the global shipping crisis and supply shortages it shouldn’t be a surprise that Nike has also been affected. Nevertheless both the Reimagined “Chicago” and the “Gorge Green” will be released on the SNKRS app so get your hands ready to hold that L.

The Jig: Prices On Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG To Increase In 2022 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 13 “University Blue” Releasing In December 2022

The Air Jordan 13, one of the 10 top-selling sneakers of 2021, is looking to make the list again in 2022. That’ll be achieved with the help of some attractive Retro releases like the upcoming Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol”, the Jordan 13 “Court Purple” from earlier this year, and this upcoming December release of the Air Jordan 13 “University Blue”.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Refreshes the Air Jordan 13 With New ‘Del Sol’ Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A bold new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 13 is hitting shelves soon. Jordan Brand announced via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that the latest Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol” will drop mid-month in various sizing for different members of the family. The new look of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium white leather upper that’s offset with bright yellow suede underlay panels toward the midfoot and heel. Adding to the bold...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Concord”

Unveiled many months prior by respected sneaker leakers, the Air Jordan 5 “Concord” is currently slated to drop this Summer, joining both the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” and Air Jordan 1 “Chicago.” And whereas these are OG colorways, the “Concord” is much less familiar, though it does borrow design cues from beloved classics.
APPAREL
Footwear News

To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Click here to read the full article. In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component. To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints. The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan 1#Nike Air#Holiday Season#Sneaker News#Zsneakerheadz#The Jordan 1 Reimagined#Snkrs
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 Is Set to Release In a New ‘Neapolitan’ Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand will soon release the Air Jordan 3 in a new colorway that’s dressed in hues of a popular ice cream combination. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe in a new makeup resembling Neapolitan ice cream ahead of its purported May release. The Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan” features a predominantly white leather upper that’s combined with dark brown elephant overlay panels at the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nike Air Max Day History & Sneaker Release Facts You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Architect turned sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield’s vaunted Nike Air Max 1 was released on March 26, 1987. Thirty-five years after its debut, both Nike and sneaker fans will observe the annual celebration of the anniversary — dubbed Air Max Day — with the release of commemorative Air Max 1 colorways. With the sneakerhead holiday on March 26, below is a history of past events and how they have evolved over time. Air Max Day...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Delivers Another Bred Colorway

Thanks to Jordan Brand and the ever-beloved Air Jordan 1, “Bred” — Black + Red, for the uninitiated — has become synonymous with sneaker culture as a whole. And whenever a silhouette outside the core Jumpman line-up makes use of said color combination, it’s very obvious where its influences originate.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Images of Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny 1 ‘Home’ Sneaker Surfaced

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. An original colorway of NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s Nike signature basketball shoe is returning to sneaker shelves soon. Nike product images of the coveted Air Max Penny 1 “Home” have emerged, a style that debuted in 1996 and has not received a reissue since its original launch but the shoe is expected to drop again this year. The Air Max Penny 1 “Home” features an Orlando Magic-inspired color scheme as a nod to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Travis Scott’s Influence Is Seen On The Latest Nike Air Force 1 Low “Shroud”

While the status of Travis Scott‘s relationship with NIKE, Inc. hasn’t been disclosed following the tragedy that was Astroworld Festival 2021, the Texas-native’s influence on the company’s footwear products has all but gone away. Recently, a Nike Air Force 1 Low appeared with a shroud covering the laces, a design detail widely associated with Scott.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max Day 2022 Is Here Along with New Sneaker Releases

Air Max Day, the annual holiday beloved by sneaker enthusiasts, is upon us, along with a collection of all-new Air Max 1 silhouettes. Today, Nike celebrates the 35th anniversary of its iconic Air Max technology, which was introduced with the Air Max 1 silhouette on March 26, 1978. Since then, Air Max has become synonymous with forward-thinking footwear in both the sports and lifestyle realms. Continuing the technology’s legacy, Nike has introduced a new assortment of Air Max options for the annual event, adding the “AM Dawn,” “AM 270 RSG,” “AM 90 SE,” “AM Motif” and “AM97” models to the Air Max 1 lineup.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" Rumored Release Date Revealed

While it may not be as respected as some of its contemporaries, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 2 is a phenomenal sneaker. This is a shoe that has been around since the mid to late 80s, and there have been plenty of colorways to make their way to the market. Of course, the most popular colorway is the "Chicago" model, as is the case for most Jumpman sneakers.
CHICAGO, IL
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
108
Followers
2K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy