Ohio legislature passes limits on OT pay

By Editorials
Lima News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio—Legislation to exempt employers from paying overtime to workers for commuting and checking messages off-hours is headed to Gov. Mike DeWine after clearing a final Ohio Senate vote Wednesday. Senate Bill 47 passed a Senate concurrence vote by a party-line 25-8 vote, with Republicans voting in favor...

B VILLE
1d ago

I can understand not paying for driving to and from work. But the rest of it checking e-mails, answering voice mails . You don't pay they don't get checked till I get back to work.

Keith Smith
1d ago

I don't know how this figures in the equation. I do know road mechanics companies, charge travel time to and from a job. does this mean the mechanics returning home after a 10/12 hour day won't get the OT, that the company is going to charge the customer?

Devin Poole
1d ago

ive worked places where thats a thing. But u show up for work group up then drive to the site and get paid by the mile. And i would hope thats still a thing especialy if ur driving a couple hours. As for ppl getting paid just to drive to work normally ive never heard of that but i guess it wouldnt surprise me.

