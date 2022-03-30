ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Crews responding to fire at Hampton Inn & Suites near Valley View Mall in Roanoke

WSLS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. – Fire crews are currently at the scene of a...

www.wsls.com

WSET

2 injured in Halifax Co. logging truck crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The drivers of both vehicles were injured Monday morning in a crash involving a pickup truck and a logging truck. Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 11:40 a.m. Monday on Route 360 near Route 614 in Halifax County. The impact of the...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Train hits van in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a minivan was taken to a hospital after having a medical emergency that led to the van being hit by a train. Police say the emergency happened while driving south on Williamson Road near Jefferson Street early Wednesday afternoon, causing the driver to lose consciousness and drive across a small grass area into the path of a moving train. The driver awoke after the collision and sustained minor injuries from the crash, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to brush fire in Dacusville

DACUSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a brush fire in Dacusville, according to the Pickens County Emergency Services. According to Emergency Services Director Billy Gibson, the call came in a little after 4 p.m. involving 20 acres of land on Dovehaven Drive. Gibson said five stations are...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WXII 12

North Carolina fire crews respond to wildfire near Surry County

LOWGAP, N.C. — Several fire agencies and crews are working to contain a brush fire in Surry County that began Saturday afternoon. An operator for the Surry County Emergency Center said that fire crews started responding to the incident just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. According to North Carolina...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Driver hits Forest convenience store

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained minor injuries after someone drove an SUV into the Quik-E Food Store at 4380 Waterlick Road. Crews responded Monday evening for a reported vehicle into a building, according to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. The incident is under investigation to determine the cause.
FOREST, VA
WDVM 25

Missing Virginia teenager found dead

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two days after a teenage boy was reported missing in Pittsylvania County, authorities announced his body had been discovered. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Adrian Frank Mayberry went missing from his home in the Cascade community at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Then, around 10:30 a.m. […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Police: Man found dead along Martinsville road identified

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — More than a month after a body was discovered along a road by a passerby, the Martinsville Police Department shared the identity and manner of death for that body. According to the department, a call came at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 about a body lying in a ditch on […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
WSET

Man suspected of shoplifting from Lynchburg Walmart wanted by police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg police are looking for a man accused of shoplifting from the Old Forest Road Walmart last week. According to police, security footage shows a man stealing a Power Acoustik amplifier, valued over $100, from the electronics department in the store around 2:25 p.m. on March 14.
LYNCHBURG, VA

