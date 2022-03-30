Crews responding to fire at Hampton Inn & Suites near Valley View Mall in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a minivan was taken to a hospital after having a medical emergency that led to the van being hit by a train. Police say the emergency happened while driving south on Williamson Road near Jefferson Street early Wednesday afternoon, causing the driver to lose consciousness and drive across a small grass area into the path of a moving train. The driver awoke after the collision and sustained minor injuries from the crash, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

