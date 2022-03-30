ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Michigan Tech University conducts food survey of Western Upper Peninsula

By Vinny La Via
WLUC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Tech University study seeks to answer questions about food insecurity in the Western U.P. Michigan Tech University is conducting a food survey of Keweenaw, Houghton, Baraga, Gogebic,...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

