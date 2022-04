FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A movie theater employee was rushed to the hospital in serious condition according to MedStar after being shot in the chest Monday, March 14 around 5:30 p.m. It happened outside the AMC Eastchase 9 Theater at 8301 Ederville Road. Fort Worth Police said the employee was talking to a group of young men when he was shot. The suspects then took items from the victim and and took off. No other details have been released.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO