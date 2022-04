Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers in the history of the NBA. The 2-time NBA champion is a gifted scorer, being able to score from anywhere on the court. Durant has incredible size and skill. Whether it be shooting from 30 feet or driving the ball to the basket, Durant can do it all when it comes to scoring. But one NBA analyst took a shot at Durant's scoring prowess, comparing him to LeBron James.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO