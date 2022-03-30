ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Woman passes away days after head-on crash

By Izzy Martin
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An 81-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Henrietta Twp. that occurred on March 25.

According to Sheriff Gary Schuette, deputies arrived around 1:34 p.m. Friday to an accident on Bunkerhill Rd. near Hawkins Rd.

Initial investigation says that a Chevy pickup driven by a man was heading north on Bunkerhill Rd. in the south lane, trying to pass multiple cars.

The man driving the Chevy then collided head-on with a Buick that was heading south.

Witnesses confirmed that the man was driving recklessly prior to the crash.

An 84-year-old man and 81-year-old woman that were in the Buick were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, identified as Glenda Maynard of Jackson County, died from her injuries.

No further details have been released regarding the Chevy driver.

While the investigation is ongoing, alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash.

